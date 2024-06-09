S'pore police looking into conduct of group that delivered letters to MHA

A group of individuals, who identified themselves as students and alumni from Institutes of Higher Learning in Singapore, walked towards the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) building to deliver letters opposing the Maintenance of Racial Harmony Bill on Jun.7.

In response to Mothership's queries, the Singapore Police Force confirmed that "a group of about 30 people" had approached the entrance to MHA at about 3pm on the same day.

Two representatives were allowed to enter MHA, deliver the letters and the group was told to leave, added the police.

"Police are looking into the group's conduct at various points of their procession which may have broken the law, including the Public Order Act 2009 for organising a public procession without a police permit," the police's statement noted.

"Strongly opposed" Maintenance of Racial Harmony Bill

According to a statement issued by the Singaporean Campaign for the Academic Boycott of Israel and Students for Palestine (an inter-university coalition of Pro-Palestine student groups), the group consisted of 40 individuals of "many different races".

They came from schools such as the National University of Singapore, Nanyang Technological University, Singapore Management University, Singapore University of Technology and Design, polytechnics, and Institutes of Technical Education.

The statement read:

"Together, we aimed to show the government that we strongly oppose this bill's ability to provide the Minister for Home Affairs, and his ministry, with the power to indiscriminately clamp down on any acts that may be deemed to 'threaten the racial harmony' of Singapore. We do not believe that the establishment of more laws and harsher punishments are effective in eliminating racism."

The group added that during their walk, which was "peaceful", many members wore shirts that were adorned with the phrase, "There are no universities left in Gaza".

Similar to existing religious harmony act

The Maintenance of Racial Harmony Bill was first outlined by then-Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in 2021 during the National Day Rally.

According to Lee, the bill "will collect together in one place all the government powers to deal with racial issues" and "incorporate some softer, gentler touches", such as ordering offenders to make amends by learning more about the other race and mending ties with the latter.

In April 2024, MHA announced that it would be introducing the bill later this year and invited the public to provide feedback on the proposed bill, as well as the related measures to be introduced alongside the bill.

In the announcement, the ministry also highlighted several provisions of the bill, which include the introduction of an offence for "acts that urge violence against other groups or their members on the grounds of their race" and the enabling of the Minister for Home Affairs to make restraining orders (ROs) "against the production or distribution of content that prejudices the maintenance of racial harmony in Singapore".

Group's response

The group contended that amongst the "several alarming aspects" of the bill, the two aforementioned provisions were "the most concerning".

For the former, the group argued that "the definition of 'urging violence' is unclear".

As for the latter, the group said it would make it "easier" for the Minister for Home Affairs to "take action against individuals" as the ROs "can be made without having to establish criminal conduct".

Police reminds public to provide feedback 'lawfully'

The police noted that the group subsequently issued a statement stating that they had walked towards MHA and describing the apparel many of them were dressed in.

The police said that they are looking into the group's conduct at various points of their procession, which may have broken the law.

Separately, the police also reminded members of the public who wish to provide feedback on issues to do so "lawfully", and not in a manner which "risks public disorder and undermines the social harmony" Singapore enjoys.

Authorities in Singapore have repeatedly told the public that public assemblies and processions related to the Israel-Hamas conflict are banned in Singapore due to public safety concerns.

"As fellow Singaporeans, we should conduct ourselves responsibly, and not think we are above the laws and values to which the rest of our society subscribes, nor ignore their interests in maintaining a safe, peaceful, and harmonious environment in Singapore," the statement read.

The police added that it would take "firm action" against foreigners who have been permitted to study, work, or reside in Singapore but broke Singapore laws.

These may include revocation of their permanent residence, long term visit pass, work pass, student's pass, or other immigration facility, said the police.

Top images via Singaporean Campaign for the Academic Boycott of Israel/Instagram & Singapore Police Force/Facebook