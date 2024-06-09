Back

'Out-of-control' car rams into 3 cars at Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park carpark, driver, 89 & passenger, 90, injured

One of the car's brakes reportedly failed.

Amber Tay | June 09, 2024, 10:37 AM

Two men were injured in an accident after a car allegedly became out of control and rammed into three other cars at Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park's carpark on Jun. 8.

In a video circulated online of the accident aftermath, four cars can be seen disarrayed and damaged, with two cars up on the grass slope.

The cars can be seen in close proximity at the side of the road, which has double yellow line markings.

According to 8world, the accident occurred after one of the car's brakes failed and went out of control.

People online speculated that the other three cars were parked along the side of the road.

In response to Mothership's queries, the Singapore Police Force and the Singapore Civil Defence Force said they were alerted to a road traffic accident near the junction of Bishan Road and Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1 at about 7:45am.

An 89-year-old male driver and a 90-year-old male passenger were sent to a hospital.

The 89-year-old male car driver is assisting with investigations.

Top image via @sampathuniversal/TikTok

