Kids’ handmade poster for S’pore-South Korea match deemed too large, forced to throw it away

The two children who were forced to throw away a poster they made in support of the Lions for their World Cup qualifier match might be able to get to meet the Lions in person.

The children's father had told local sports news website The Monitor that he was frustrated at how the Singapore Sports Hub staff treated his children, who were big fans of the Lions.

The father said that it was his children's first time to watch the Singapore national team play in person, and they had burst into tears when they were forced to throw the sign away.

The Monitor further questioned the staff's decision after finding social media photos of other posters brought in by other fans, which apparently looked bigger or similar sized.

Sign was too large in accordance with international standards

Kallang Alive Sport Management (KASM), which manages the Singapore Sports Hub, and the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) told CNA in a reply that posters larger than A3 in size are not allowed to be brought into the stadium.

They explained that such large posters may obstruct the view of fans behind when held up, and such rules are enforced to ensure a "positive collective fan experience".

They said the rules "take reference from international guidelines set by FIFA" and are "benchmarked with stadiums internationally".

They said that it was "verified" that the sign was larger than A3, and staff had to "unfortunately" disallow entry.

They added that such conditions of entry were made known to fans in advance of event day via an online event guide, event listings and an email to all ticket holders.

Such conditions of entry apply to all football matches held at National Stadium, they said.

However, KASM and FAS also said that "checks may not always be 100 per cent accurate, in particular, when signs are folded and brought into the stadium in bags".

"This was likely to have been the case for the Korean fan. We will work with our security team and strive to do better," they added.

KASM and FAS offer to let the children meet Lions in person

However, KASM and FAS said they were "touched" by the children's passions.

They said the children "personify the spirit of our young Singaporeans" who support Singapore's athletes "through ups and downs".

"We appreciate this support and invite them to reach out to us so that we can arrange for them a special experience meeting the Lions in person," they told CNA.

