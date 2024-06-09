Mercedes crashes into Honda at Alexandra Road traffic junction, man, 41 & woman, 71, injured

A Mercedes crashed into the back of a Honda Civic while the latter was waiting at a red light junction along Alexandra Road.

The collision caused the Honda to collide with the car in front of it.

Footage of the accident, which occurred on Jun. 6 at around 5:30pm, was posted on SG Road Vigilante's Facebook page.

The Honda sustained heavy damage to its boot, and debris was scattered all over the road.

Responding to Mothership's queries, the police said they were alerted to an accident involving three cars along Alexandra Road towards Ganges Avenue at the junction of Delta Road.

A 41-year-old male car driver and his 71-year-old female car passenger were conveyed conscious to the hospital.

A 31-year-old male car driver is assisting with investigations.

Investigations are ongoing.

Top photo via SG Road Vigilante