Man, 34, reportedly S'porean, arrested in Thailand for selling e-cigarette liquid mixed with drugs

A 34-year-old was arrested in an undercover operation in Thailand for selling and possessing drugs.

He was found to be in possession of 90 pots of electronic cigarette liquid mixed with methamphetamine and ketamine.

According to the Thai newspaper Khaosod, the man was identified as Yao Yuheng, a Singaporean who lived in the Bang Bo district in Samut Prakan Province.

Evidence seized by the police includes a photocopy of what looks like a Singaporean pink IC.

Yao was caught at Major Hollywood, a mall located at 35 Ramkhamhaeng Road in Lat Phrao District, Bangkok.

The police went undercover as buyers and busted his operation.

Yao was charged with the distribution and possession of serious Category 1 narcotics and possession of Category 2 narcotics for sale.

According to Thailand's Food and Drugs Administration, narcotics are classified into five categories.

Category 1 narcotics are dangerous narcotics, such as heroin.

Category 2 narcotics are ordinary narcotics, such as morphine, cocaine, codeine, or medicinal opium.

