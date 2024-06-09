Back

Man picks fight in Penang shop, loses to taekwondo black belt shopkeeper in seconds

An unexpected place to find a martial arts master.

Daniel Seow | June 09, 2024, 05:30 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A man who picked a fight with a Penang convenience store owner bit off more than he could chew as his opponent happened to be a taekwondo black belt.

He was beaten three times despite once going for a sneak attack from the back with a helmet.

A video of the one-sided beatdown has since gone viral after being circulated online.

One version shared to Facebook by user Ary Aery on Jun. 5, has been watched over 8.1 million times.

The fight

In the video, a man in a white singlet and jeans can be shown putting his helmet down on the counter before challenging the shopkeeper to a "one-on-one".

It was unknown what prompted this challenge, but the shopkeeper obliged.

The fight, however, lasted barely a few seconds, with the man dropping to the floor from a flurry of punches.

GIF from Ary Aery/Facebook.

"Be a gentleman," the shopkeeper said, "One by one".

He replaced a bag of rice which had fallen in the scuffle and told the man, "Whoever loses, go out of the store."

Another man in blue, who seemed to have accompanied the challenger into the store, was watching from the sidelines.

Undeterred, the fallen man got up for another round, which produced a similar result.

GIF from Ary Aery/Facebook.

Subsequently, the shopkeeper went outside to settle some matters, but the man wasn't done.

He got up and grabbed a motorcycle helmet to try to assault the shopkeeper from behind.

GIF from Ary Aery/Facebook.

Which led to him getting swiftly knocked out:

Screenshot from NationalArtGallery/Reddit.

Shopkeeper an ex-Penang champion in taekwondo

The shopkeeper, surnamed Wu (transliteration), told China Press that he has a black belt in taekwondo

He explained that he started learning taekwondo at the age of 17 and had even won a 1996 championship held in Penang.

Wu added that he had previously taught taekwondo classes as a substitute for a local coach.

"But though the coach suggested that I become one myself, I gave up on the idea as I was too busy managing my family's convenience store business," Wu said.

Following the incident at the store, he also lodged a police report.

Men arrested by Penang police

Penang police have since arrested two men, who are in their 30s and 40s, over the convenience store scuffle, Malaysian media reported.

Seberang Perai Tengah police chief Helmi Aris confirmed that the fight happened at around 11:50pm on Jun. 2.

He said that a salesperson at the premises was approached by two men, one of whom "requested alcohol from him".

“A misunderstanding then happened, which escalated into a fight between the two parties. One of the individuals used a helmet to strike the other’s back outside the premises,” he added.

Helmi said one of the men involved sustained minor injuries to the face while the other was unharmed.

Top image from Ary Aery/Facebook & NationalArtGallery/Reddit

S'pore banks launch S$4 million programme to give back to community, aim to help 10,000 households

Through initiatives like grocery giveaways, beach clean-ups, and an anti-scam campaign.

June 10, 2024, 12:24 PM

TikTok's 'Kudasai Girl' coming to S'pore, hosting meet-&-greet at Sentosa on Jun. 14

Kudasaiiiiii.

June 10, 2024, 12:17 PM

Flames shoot out of Air Canada plane engine after take-off, makes emergency landing with 402 people on board

"It is not the engine itself on fire," assured the airlines.

June 10, 2024, 12:02 PM

You can visit the 7 new stations on Thomson-East Coast Line on Jun. 21, 2024

Two days before they start passenger service on Jun. 23.

June 10, 2024, 11:33 AM

'Jurassic World 4' to be filmed in Thailand

Natural beauty.

June 10, 2024, 11:25 AM

SFA shuts down 'Dumpling Festival' event at orchardgateway for no permit, investigating reports of food poisoning

SFA said the event organisers did not apply for a temporary fair permit.

June 09, 2024, 06:57 PM

Acres wildlife rescue hotline no longer 24/7 due to lack of funding

From Jun. 15, 2024, the hotline will only be manned from 7am to 1am daily.

June 09, 2024, 05:59 PM

Springleaf Prata Place introduces all-day prata buffet at S$9.90 per pax

Only at two outlets until Jun. 30.

June 09, 2024, 04:33 PM

Man, 34, reportedly S'porean, arrested in Thailand for selling e-cigarette liquid mixed with drugs

He was found to be in possesson of 90 pots of electronic cigarette liquid mixed with methamphetamine and ketamine.

June 09, 2024, 04:04 PM

Israel rescues 4 hostages, Hamas claims over 210 Palestinians killed

The operation happened amidst calls for Israel and Hamas to accept a ceasefire deal backed by the U.S. to secure the peaceful release of all hostages.

June 09, 2024, 03:34 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.