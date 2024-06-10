You can visit the 7 new stations on Thomson-East Coast Line on Jun. 21, 2024

Commuters curious about the seven new stations opening on the Thomson-East Coast line (TEL) can check them out on Jun. 21, 2024, two days before they open for passenger service.

The Land Transport Authority is organising a special public preview event, "Journey through Colours of the East", on Friday from 12pm to 9pm.

The seven new stations, part of stage four of the TEL (TEL4), start passenger service on Sunday, Jun. 23.

The seven TEL4 stations are Tanjong Rhu, Katong Park, Tanjong Katong, Marine Parade, Marine Terrace, Siglap, and Bayshore.

The expansion aims to improve connectivity for Marine Parade and East Coast residents.

LTA said visitors will also be treated at the stations to booths, digital games, quizzes with prizes, and a gallery exhibition.

There will also be exclusive Knackstop merchandise up for grabs at a pop-up store at Marine Parade station on Jun. 21, including TEL-themed t-shirts.

Getting to the stations for the preview

There are a few ways for commuters to get to the new TEL stations during the preview on Jun. 21.

Shuttle train via TEL

Visitors can take a free shuttle train service from TEL Gardens by the Bay station to Tanjong Rhu station.

Commuters will have to alight and tap out at Gardens by the Bay station.

Signs will be set up to guide commuters to the shuttle train service.

LTA said the shuttle trains will run at a frequency of 8 minutes.

There will be no through-train connectivity between the existing TEL line and TEL4 on the preview day.

Circle Line

Visitors can also alight at Circle Line (CCL) Stadium station and walk to Tanjong Rhu (TEL) station.

The walk is roughly 600m, and will take 10 to 15 minutes, LTA said.

Bus routes

Commuters will also be able to take bus services 11, 30 and 158 to stops near or outside the new TEL4 stations.

Gallery Exhibition

There will be a gallery exhibition at Marine Parade station called "Reasons to Move Lite".

LTA said the exhibition aims to inspire people to "adopt more sustainable modes of transport for a better and greener tomorrow".

The exhibition will feature artwork, a photo booth and a "digital interactive puzzle".

Meet & Greet with "Thoughtful Bunch"

There will also be meet-and-greets with characters from the "Thoughtful Bunch": Stand-Up Stacey, Move-In Martin, Give-Way Glenda, Bag-Down Benny, and Hush-Hush Hannah.

They will be putting on a dance performance at Marine Parade station between 6pm to 6:30pm.

Booths and activities

There will also be various booths set up across the new TEL4 stations, featuring various activities.

The booths are by the Singapore Civil Defence Force, SportSG, the People's Association and more.

There will also be a digital game and online quiz set up across the stations via QR codes and posters, where participants stand a chance to win prizes.

Top photo from SMRT/Facebook.