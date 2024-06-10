Back

Flames shoot out of Air Canada plane engine after take-off, makes emergency landing with 402 people on board

"It is not the engine itself on fire," assured the airlines.

Julia Yee | June 10, 2024, 12:02 PM

An Air Canada plane bound for Paris, France met with trouble after its engine began spurting out fire moments after take-off.

This caused the pilot to make an emergency landing for the safety of the 400 odd people on board.

Flames

Flight AC872 took off from Canada's Toronto Pearson International Airport on Jun. 5, 2024, carrying a total of 389 passengers and 13 crew.

The plane departed at around 12:17am (Toronto time), according to NDTV World.

Shortly after its departure, however, the aircraft began shooting out blinding flames from its jet engine.

A video taken by a witness showed the fire appearing just moments after the plane left the ground.

Image via Chris Hadfield/Twitter

This carried on as the plane continued its ascent.

Gif via Chris Hadfield/Twitter

Emergency landing

Plane crew declared the standard international distress signal "PAN-PAN (Possible Assistance Needed)".

The Boeing 777 aircraft then returned to the Toronto airport sans any injuries, reported New York Post.

"After the aircraft landed, it was inspected by airport response vehicles as per normal operating processes, and it taxied to the gate on its own," the airlines said.

The time taken for the plane to leave its gate and make a U-turn to land at the airport was slightly more than an hour, according to flight tracker FlightAware.

Why the flames?

A statement released by Air Canada revealed the incident was due to an "engine issue" involving a "compressor stall".

It explained that videos of the incident showed the engine at the point of compressor stall, which can happen with a turbine engine when its aerodynamics are affected.

"This can be caused by various factors, but the result is the flow of air through the engine is disrupted causing fuel to ignite further down the engine, which is why flames are visible in the video."

"It is not the engine itself on fire," assured the airlines.

Top images via Chris Hadfield/Twitter

