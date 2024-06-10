Missing Indonesian woman, 45, found inside belly of 5m python

A 45-year-old Indonesian woman who had gone missing on the night of Jun. 6 was found dead inside the belly of a python the next day.

Village head Suardi Rosi told AFP that a search for Farida, a mother of four, was conducted after she failed to return home.

Farida's husband and residents of Kalempang village in South Sulawesi province discovered her the next day inside the reticulated python.

Her husband grew suspicious after finding her belongings, and soon after scouting the surrounding area, they spotted a python with a large belly.

The python was approximately five metres long.

When the python's belly was cut open, Farida was found fully clothed inside the snake.

Several similar cases have emerged in Indonesia in recent years.

In March 2017, a 25-year-old man was found dead in the belly of a 7m-long python after setting off to harvest palm oil in a remote village.

In October 2022, a 54-year-old woman was similarly found in the belly of a 6.7m-long reticulated python.

Top image from Viral Press.