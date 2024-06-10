Back

Missing Indonesian woman, 45, found inside belly of 5m python

She was found fully clothed inside the snake.

Amber Tay | June 10, 2024, 02:36 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A 45-year-old Indonesian woman who had gone missing on the night of Jun. 6 was found dead inside the belly of a python the next day.

Village head Suardi Rosi told AFP that a search for Farida, a mother of four, was conducted after she failed to return home.

Farida's husband and residents of Kalempang village in South Sulawesi province discovered her the next day inside the reticulated python.

Her husband grew suspicious after finding her belongings, and soon after scouting the surrounding area, they spotted a python with a large belly.

The python was approximately five metres long.

Screenshot via Viral Press

When the python's belly was cut open, Farida was found fully clothed inside the snake.

Several similar cases have emerged in Indonesia in recent years.

In March 2017, a 25-year-old man was found dead in the belly of a 7m-long python after setting off to harvest palm oil in a remote village.

In October 2022, a 54-year-old woman was similarly found in the belly of a 6.7m-long reticulated python.

Top image from Viral Press.

Uggli Muffins' stall back to selling muffins due to 'overwhelming demand'

Some customers also told him that he "should have returned to baking muffins earlier".

June 10, 2024, 07:21 PM

Chinatown Complex hawker stall sells S$4 laksa at S$2 after donor gives it money to help others

Business was bad at one point but the stall soldiered on.

June 10, 2024, 07:12 PM

M'sia man knocked out by taekwondo black belt shopkeeper says he's karate black belt but drunk during fight

He is something of a fighter himself, he claimed.

June 10, 2024, 07:01 PM

Tricks & secrets to the polytechnic early admissions exercise your peers or parents won’t tell you about

It’s a combination of many factors.

June 10, 2024, 06:56 PM

PM Wong congratulates India PM Narendra Modi on winning re-election

Modi was sworn in for the third time on Jun. 9.

June 10, 2024, 06:52 PM

Lawrence Wong to make 1st visits as PM to Brunei & M'sia from Jun. 11-12

Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong will be the acting Prime Minister during Wong's absence.

June 10, 2024, 06:12 PM

Din Tai Fung does breakfast menu exclusively at Novena Square outlet

New breakfast option.

June 10, 2024, 06:01 PM

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang addresses backlash after allegedly calling Taiwan a country

“Taiwan is one of the most important countries in the world," he said.

June 10, 2024, 06:01 PM

Man, 65, found dead in his Bedok bicycle shop toilet

Based on preliminary investigations, the police do not suspect foul play.

June 10, 2024, 05:34 PM

URA seeking public views on using old Kallang Airport for lifestyle & recreational purposes

What do you want to do there?

June 10, 2024, 05:18 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.