PM Wong congratulates India PM Narendra Modi on winning re-election

Singapore's Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has congratulated India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on winning this third term as Prime Minister.

Warm congratulations

On Jun. 9, PM Wong wrote to Modi to extend his warmest congratulations on Modi's re-election as prime minister.

Wong paid tribute to Modi's leadership over the past decade, saying India had undergone a "remarkable transformation" which had "uplifted the lives of millions of people".

Wong said he was confident that India would continue to grow and prosper under Modi's leadership.

He also spoke of Singapore and India's diplomatic relationship, of which 2025 would mark the 60th anniversary.

Both countries sought to cooperate closely in order to enhance and expand collaboration in areas such as digitalisation, skilling, and healthcare.

Modi and Wong met in 2022, and Modi also complimented Wong in 2023 when Wong shared a video of himself playing the sitar, a traditional Indian instrument.

Re-election

Modi successfully navigated the recently concluded Indian general elections to win a third term as India's prime minister, becoming only the second person to do so.

He was sworn in on Jun. 9, but despite the historic nature of his achievement, it comes with a cloud.

Took oath as Prime Minister at the ceremony earlier this evening. I look forward to serving 140 crore Indians and working with the Council of Ministers to take India to new heights of progress. pic.twitter.com/xx1e5vUP1G — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 9, 2024

Modi's party, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) failed to win an overall majority in the Lok Sabha, India's parliament, and were only able to form a government because of its partners in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), as reported by the Times of India.

The NDA sought to surpass the 360 seats it won in 2019, aiming for over 400 seats, with polls indicating that they would succeed.

However, they ultimately won 293, with the BJP winning 240, short of the 272 they needed for an outright majority.

The Congress Party-led INDIA opposition coalition doubled their seats from 119 in 2019 to 234 in 2024.

Top image via Lawrence Wong/Facebook