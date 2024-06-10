Back

URA seeking public views on using old Kallang Airport for lifestyle & recreational purposes

What do you want to do there?

Belmont Lay | June 10, 2024, 05:18 PM

What do you want the old Kallang Airport to be?

If you have an idea on how it can be made accessible and exciting for locals and tourists, the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) would like to hear from you.

Public feedback sought

An ongoing exhibition is seeking public feedback on future plans for the old Kallang Airport, which is across the road from the National Stadium, as well as other current and future recreational facilities and amenities in Singapore’s central region.

The roving exhibition, organised by URA, is currently at Kallang Wave Mall and is part of the agency’s public engagement for its upcoming recreation master plan.

The recreation masterplan will be incorporated into the next draft masterplan to be launched in 2025, which will guide Singapore’s development over the next 10 to 15 years.

URA and the Singapore Land Authority (SLA) told The Straits Times that the old Kallang Airport site should have "lifestyle and recreational offerings amid mixed uses" that will leverage the “rich heritage" of "Singapore’s first purpose-built civil international airport”.

The old Kallang Airport was officially opened on Jun. 12, 1937.

It served Singapore until 1955 and was replaced by the former Paya Lebar Airport.

The terminal building, two administrative blocks and a hangar were among several buildings and structures of Kallang Airport gazetted for conservation on Dec. 5, 2008.

The approximately 10ha site, currently undergoing refurbishment works, includes conserved gateposts and lamp posts.

Plots in and near the old airport site have been zoned for commercial, mixed-use and hotel developments.

Westward extension of Southern Ridges

URA is also seeking feedback on extending the 10km Southern Ridges’ connections westwards.

via Google Maps

Currently, the gathering of feedback is for an ongoing study to assess the feasibility of the extension, referred to as the "Ridge to Coast Loop" in the exhibition.

West Coast Park and historical sites, such as Pasir Panjang Power District, Kent Ridge Park and Mount Faber, could be connected in the future.

URA and the National Parks Board (NParks) told ST that the route would include plans by NParks "to connect the 13 parks in south-western Singapore through paths and trails".

The potential of extending westwards from the "Southern Ridges to connect to the foothills and waterfront, forming a loop with a series of attractions" is also being studied.

The possibilities for the route that are suggested by the public will also be assessed.

URA said Pasir Panjang Power District “can potentially be planned" for workspaces, residential, lifestyle and entertainment activities”, given “its rich industrial heritage, distinctive character and waterfront setting”.

The district’s two decommissioned power station buildings are leased out for use as an events and entertainment venue and a virtual production studio.

The agency added that it will consider proposals from an earlier ideas competition as it studies long-term plans for the district.

Those with ideas for the recreation masterplan can click here and here.

Top photo via Google Maps

