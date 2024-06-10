K-pop group Highlight to perform in S'pore on Sep. 8, 2024

Formerly known as Beast, K-pop boy group Highlight will be performing in Singapore on Sep. 8, 2024, as part of their "Lights Go On, Again" tour.

More details will be announced at a later date.

About the tour

The group kickstarted their tour in Seoul on May 10, 2024, where all three days of the tour were fully sold out.

The tour schedule will include other Asian cities such as Hong Kong, Bangkok, Kaohsiung, and Tokyo.

The group's last tour to Singapore was in 2012 when they were still known as Beast.

Top images via @highlight_auent on Instagram.