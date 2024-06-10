S'porean chef, Mathew Leong, 29, leads restaurant in Norway to 3 Michelin stars

Not many chefs in the world can say they run a three Michelin-starred restaurant.

Yet Singaporean executive chef Mathew Leong did just that at 29 years old when the Norwegian restaurant he runs, Re-naa, was listed at the Michelin Guide Nordic Countries 2024 ceremony on May 27.

Leong is the second Singaporean to lead a restaurant to three Michelin stars after chef-owner Jimmy Lin.

However, his journey is far from over.

In a few months, Leong will compete in the Bocuse d’Or Asia 2024, which will take place in China on Sep. 22 and 23.

Known as the gastronomic equivalent of the Olympics, the Bocuse d'Or Final will be held in January 2025. Only the top five countries will advance to the final.

Shocked and so happy

On the day of the Michelin announcement, Leong had been out preparing ingredients and supplies for a Bocuse d’Or fundraising event in Singapore with chef Cheung Siu Kong.

As he didn't have mobile data, he was surprised to be bombarded with a flurry of messages that came pouring in when he reached home.

"They said congratulations, chef, you got your third star," Leong recalled. "It was more of a shock, really."

"We didn't expect it to happen, so we were so happy that we achieved this award together with the team."

"Now we are the highest. We have to maintain the standard," he said earnestly, adding that though the responsibility is still the same, there is definitely an increased pressure that comes with such an award.

While achieving a Michelin star is hard, retaining the stars will be even harder, he said.

"Since I got back to Norway earlier this week, chef-owner Sven Erik Renaa, his wife Torill Renaa and myself have already had a few meetings, but discussions are still ongoing," Leong said, adding the additional star "definitely opens a lot of doors of opportunities".

Preparing for the Bocuse d’Or Asia 2024

For now, his next challenge is competing in the Bocuse d’Or Asia 2024.

Leong competed at the Bocuse d’Or Final in Lyon in 2021, where he was the youngest candidate to have represented Singapore.

Going into the competition four years later, Leong is determined to secure a place on the podium.

This will be the last time he competes in the Bocuse d’Or, meaning he has only one chance to make history by becoming the only Singaporean and the youngest Asian contestant to clinch gold at the Bocuse d’Or Final.

As he juggles his responsibilities as an executive chef at the newly-minted three Michelin-starred Re-naa, Leong dedicates his off days on Sundays and Mondays to training with his team in preparation for the prestigious competition.

There is no time to rest for the determined Singaporean chef who continues to push ahead and become the best at what he loves.

"I hope to see more young people wanting to excel in their potential and fly the Singapore flag high."

Top photos courtesy of Mathew Leong and @re_naa_/Instagram