S'pore football coach Tsutomu Ogura gets Covid-19 ahead of S'pore vs Thailand match

Singapore national football team head coach, Tsutomu Ogura, has tested positive for Covid-19 on Jun. 10, ahead of the country's World Cup qualifier match against Thailand.

In a media statement on Jun. 10, the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) said Ogura is feeling unwell after testing positive with another backroom staff as of 5pm (Singapore time).

Both have been isolated from the rest of the football team.

The national team doctor is also currently monitoring the health of the players and the other backroom staff as a precaution.

Singapore will play Thailand at the Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok on Jun. 11 at 8:30pm (Singapore time).

Assistant coach Gavin Lee to temporarily replace Ogura

Gavin Lee, assistant coach, will take over Ogura's coaching duties in his absence.

FAS said Lee will "undertake all relevant responsibilities" to prepare the team for its final qualifier match against Thailand.

According to a Facebook post by FAS, Lee will be leading the team through their training session and also take on matchday duties.

Lee, who is also the head coach for the Singapore Premier League’s BG Tampines Rovers team, was appointed by Ogura to step in for the match.

He had previously assisted Ogura in matches against China and the Korea Republic, along with fellow assistant coach Kosei Nakamura.

FAS wished Ogura and his backroom staff member a speedy recovery and expressed its confidence in Lee as he prepares the Lions for the qualifier match.

Top photos via Football Association of Singapore/Facebook