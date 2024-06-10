Back

Din Tai Fung does breakfast menu exclusively at Novena Square outlet

New breakfast option.

Yeo Gi-Anne | June 10, 2024, 06:01 PM

Events

Do you know of an F&B place that should be featured on Mothership? Tell us more at [email protected].

Din Tai Fung has recently opened its newest outlet at Novena Square.

It also has launched new items and a breakfast menu only available at this outlet.

Located on the mall's ground floor, the restaurant seats 60 pax.

Photo by Celeste Ng.

Here's what we tried from their new menu:

Pan Fried Buns (from S$3.20++)

Photo by Livia Soh.

There are four variations of the pan-fried buns.

  • Pan Fried Pork Buns (from S$3.20++)

  • Pan Fried Chilli Crab and Pork Buns (from S$3.90++)

  • Pan Fried Shrimp and Pork Buns (from S$3.50++)

  • Pan Fried Cabbage and Pork Buns (from S$3.20++)

The base of the buns was crunchy which added texture to the overall taste.

The Pan Fried Shrimp and Pork bun has a filling similar to xiaolongbao.

Steamed Chocolate Buns (from S$2.80++)

Photo by Livia Soh.

Filled with molten chocolate, this bun was decadent and had a taste similar to Milo.

Steamed Purple Sweet Potato Buns (from S$2.50++)

Photo by Livia Soh.

Photo by Livia Soh.

Buns filled with earthy sweet potato filling.

Steamed Butter Buns (from S$2.80++)

Photo by Livia Soh.

Photo by Livia Soh.

Buns filled with butter and crushed rock sugar.

This reminded me of the traditional butter sugar toast.

Beverages (S$4.80++ each)

Photo by Livia Soh.

We tried the Brewed Barley Drink and the Fresh Soya Milk.

Both are available in hot and cold versions.

Breakfast Bundles

Din Tai Fung is offering special bundle sets for its breakfast menu.

These bundles will only be available for takeaway. Prices are subject to GST.

Photo by Celeste Ng.

Set A (S$8.90+): Choice of two pieces of steamed buns and one beverage (fresh soya milk or brewed barley drink).

Set B (S$9.90+): Choice of two pan-fried buns and one beverage (fresh soya milk or brewed barley drink).

Set C (S$9.50+): Choice of one steamed bun, one pan-fried bun, and one beverage (fresh soya milk or brewed barley drink).

You will need to top-up for these variations of buns:

  • Steamed Custard Bun (S$1)

  • Steamed Chilli Crab and Pork Bun (S$1)

  • Pan Fried Chilli Crab and Pork Bun (S$1)

  • Pan Fried Shrimp and Pork Bun (S$0.80)

Din Tai Fung has GST and service charge.

Details

Address: 238 Thomson Road, #01-05 Novena Square, Singapore 307683

Opening hours: 

  • Mondays to Thursdays: 8am to 9pm

  • Fridays: 8am to 9:30pm

  • Saturdays and Sundays: 10am to 9:30pm

Last orders are available 30 minutes before closing.

This was a media preview at Din Tai Fung. 

Top images via Celeste Ng. 

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang addresses backlash after allegedly calling Taiwan a country

“Taiwan is one of the most important countries in the world," he said.

June 10, 2024, 06:01 PM

Man, 65, found dead in his Bedok bicycle shop toilet

Based on preliminary investigations, the police do not suspect foul play.

June 10, 2024, 05:34 PM

URA seeking public views on using old Kallang Airport for lifestyle & recreational purposes

What do you want to do there?

June 10, 2024, 05:18 PM

K-pop group Highlight to perform in S'pore on Sep. 8, 2024

Highlight of the year.

June 10, 2024, 04:23 PM

Man with 13 properties & 4 cars gets 17 months' jail, last of 10 in S$3 billion money laundering case to be sentenced

The police seized about S$187 million worth of assets belonging to Su, his wife, and their companies.

June 10, 2024, 04:14 PM

Woman allegedly takes curved-edged mirror from Tanjong Pagar cafe at 2am & runs off

She needs to reflect on her actions.

June 10, 2024, 04:01 PM

S'porean chef, Matthew Leong, 29, leads restaurant in Norway to 3 Michelin stars

He is the second Singaporean to lead a restaurant to three Michelin stars after chef-owner Jimmy Lin.

June 10, 2024, 03:39 PM

Missing Indonesian woman, 45, found inside belly of 5m python

She was found fully clothed inside the snake.

June 10, 2024, 02:36 PM

Pope Francis' S'pore mass could last 6 hours, elderly & wheelchair users can register seats via parish

The Papal Mass will be celebrated on Sep. 12, 2024.

June 10, 2024, 02:20 PM

S'pore banks launch S$4 million programme to give back to community, aim to help 10,000 households

Through initiatives like grocery giveaways, beach clean-ups, and an anti-scam campaign.

June 10, 2024, 12:24 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.