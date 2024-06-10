Din Tai Fung does breakfast menu exclusively at Novena Square outlet

[email protected]. Do you know of an F&B place that should be featured on Mothership? Tell us more at

Din Tai Fung has recently opened its newest outlet at Novena Square.

It also has launched new items and a breakfast menu only available at this outlet.

Located on the mall's ground floor, the restaurant seats 60 pax.

Here's what we tried from their new menu:

Pan Fried Buns (from S$3.20++)

There are four variations of the pan-fried buns.

Pan Fried Pork Buns (from S$3.20++)

Pan Fried Chilli Crab and Pork Buns (from S$3.90++)

Pan Fried Shrimp and Pork Buns (from S$3.50++)

Pan Fried Cabbage and Pork Buns (from S$3.20++)

The base of the buns was crunchy which added texture to the overall taste.

The Pan Fried Shrimp and Pork bun has a filling similar to xiaolongbao.

Steamed Chocolate Buns (from S$2.80++)

Filled with molten chocolate, this bun was decadent and had a taste similar to Milo.

Steamed Purple Sweet Potato Buns (from S$2.50++)

Buns filled with earthy sweet potato filling.

Steamed Butter Buns (from S$2.80++)

Buns filled with butter and crushed rock sugar.

This reminded me of the traditional butter sugar toast.

Beverages (S$4.80++ each)

We tried the Brewed Barley Drink and the Fresh Soya Milk.

Both are available in hot and cold versions.

Breakfast Bundles

Din Tai Fung is offering special bundle sets for its breakfast menu.

These bundles will only be available for takeaway. Prices are subject to GST.

Set A (S$8.90+): Choice of two pieces of steamed buns and one beverage (fresh soya milk or brewed barley drink).

Set B (S$9.90+): Choice of two pan-fried buns and one beverage (fresh soya milk or brewed barley drink).

Set C (S$9.50+): Choice of one steamed bun, one pan-fried bun, and one beverage (fresh soya milk or brewed barley drink).

You will need to top-up for these variations of buns:

Steamed Custard Bun (S$1)

Steamed Chilli Crab and Pork Bun (S$1)

Pan Fried Chilli Crab and Pork Bun (S$1)

Pan Fried Shrimp and Pork Bun (S$0.80)

Din Tai Fung has GST and service charge.

Details

Address: 238 Thomson Road, #01-05 Novena Square, Singapore 307683

Opening hours:

Mondays to Thursdays: 8am to 9pm

Fridays: 8am to 9:30pm

Saturdays and Sundays: 10am to 9:30pm

Last orders are available 30 minutes before closing.

This was a media preview at Din Tai Fung.

Top images via Celeste Ng.