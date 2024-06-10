Man, 65, found dead in his Bedok bicycle shop toilet

A 65-year-old man was found lying motionless in the toilet of his bicycle shop at Block 740 Bedok Reservoir Road on Jun. 8 afternoon.

The Singapore Police Force confirmed with Mothership that they were alerted to the case of unnatural death at 1:10pm on Saturday.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by a Singapore Civil Defence Force paramedic.

Based on preliminary investigations, the police do not suspect foul play.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Man had ran shop for over 20 years

Residents who live around the HDB block told Shin Min Daily News that the deceased had been running his bicycle shop, George Bicycle Shop, for more than 20 years.

He would usually sit on a chair outside the shop and sleep at the shop at night.

The man also used a personal mobility device, added the residents.

An employee of a milk tea shop nearby also shared that when she saw the deceased on Jun. 7, the day before his body was found, she did not notice anything amiss.

"We are shocked to learn about his passing as he appeared quite healthy. We never thought he would pass away suddenly," the employee added.

Man's family members found him on the floor

Another employee of a flower shop nearby said the deceased kept to himself and would not talk to his neighbours much, but he would nod his head to acknowledge them.

While he typically manned the bicycle repair shop alone, the deceased had family members, added the employee.

The employee shared that three individuals, who were believed to be the man's family members, were also at the scene of the incident when the police were conducting their investigations.

Shin Min reported that it was believed that the deceased's family members were visiting him at the shop when they found him lying on the ground and alerted the authorities.

