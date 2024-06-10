Back

Man, 65, found dead in his Bedok bicycle shop toilet

Based on preliminary investigations, the police do not suspect foul play.

Winnie Li | June 10, 2024, 05:34 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A 65-year-old man was found lying motionless in the toilet of his bicycle shop at Block 740 Bedok Reservoir Road on Jun. 8 afternoon.

The Singapore Police Force confirmed with Mothership that they were alerted to the case of unnatural death at 1:10pm on Saturday.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by a Singapore Civil Defence Force paramedic.

Based on preliminary investigations, the police do not suspect foul play.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Man had ran shop for over 20 years

Residents who live around the HDB block told Shin Min Daily News that the deceased had been running his bicycle shop, George Bicycle Shop, for more than 20 years.

He would usually sit on a chair outside the shop and sleep at the shop at night.

The man also used a personal mobility device, added the residents.

An employee of a milk tea shop nearby also shared that when she saw the deceased on Jun. 7, the day before his body was found, she did not notice anything amiss.

"We are shocked to learn about his passing as he appeared quite healthy. We never thought he would pass away suddenly," the employee added.

Man's family members found him on the floor

Another employee of a flower shop nearby said the deceased kept to himself and would not talk to his neighbours much, but he would nod his head to acknowledge them.

While he typically manned the bicycle repair shop alone, the deceased had family members, added the employee.

The employee shared that three individuals, who were believed to be the man's family members, were also at the scene of the incident when the police were conducting their investigations.

Shin Min reported that it was believed that the deceased's family members were visiting him at the shop when they found him lying on the ground and alerted the authorities.

Top image via Google Maps

URA seeking public views on using old Kallang Airport for lifestyle & recreational purposes

What do you want to do there?

June 10, 2024, 05:18 PM

K-pop group Highlight to perform in S'pore on Sep. 8, 2024

Highlight of the year.

June 10, 2024, 04:23 PM

Man with 13 properties & 4 cars gets 17 months' jail, last of 10 in S$3 billion money laundering case to be sentenced

The police seized about S$187 million worth of assets belonging to Su, his wife, and their companies.

June 10, 2024, 04:14 PM

Woman allegedly takes curved-edged mirror from Tanjong Pagar cafe at 2am & runs off

She needs to reflect on her actions.

June 10, 2024, 04:01 PM

S'porean chef, Matthew Leong, 29, leads restaurant in Norway to 3 Michelin stars

He is the second Singaporean to lead a restaurant to three Michelin stars after chef-owner Jimmy Lin.

June 10, 2024, 03:39 PM

Missing Indonesian woman, 45, found inside belly of 5m python

She was found fully clothed inside the snake.

June 10, 2024, 02:36 PM

Pope Francis' S'pore mass could last 6 hours, elderly & wheelchair users can register seats via parish

The Papal Mass will be celebrated on Sep. 12, 2024.

June 10, 2024, 02:20 PM

S'pore banks launch S$4 million programme to give back to community, aim to help 10,000 households

Through initiatives like grocery giveaways, beach clean-ups, and an anti-scam campaign.

June 10, 2024, 12:24 PM

TikTok's 'Kudasai Girl' coming to S'pore, hosting meet-&-greet at Sentosa on Jun. 14

Kudasaiiiiii.

June 10, 2024, 12:17 PM

Flames shoot out of Air Canada plane engine after take-off, makes emergency landing with 402 people on board

"It is not the engine itself on fire," assured the airlines.

June 10, 2024, 12:02 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.