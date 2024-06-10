Back

Woman allegedly takes curved-edged mirror from Tanjong Pagar cafe at 2am & runs off

She needs to reflect on her actions.

Ilyda Chua | June 10, 2024, 04:01 PM

Have you seen this mirror?

Photo from The Coffee Code Singapore

It may be stolen property.

Café owner Gordon Ling told Mothership that an unknown visitor had stolen the piece of decoration from the storefront of his café, The Coffee Code, in the early hours of Jun. 9.

The eatery is located along Neil Road and opened in September 2023.

Surveillance footage

Surveillance footage shared by Ling showed an unknown woman approaching the café at 2:07am.

Dressed in long pants and accompanied by a second person, she walked up to the storefront, picked up the mirror, and jogged off.

She did not appear to take anything else.

Gif from The Coffee Code

Ling said that one of his staff members noticed the disappearance when opening the café later that morning.

Ling said: "I feel very shocked and upset. Why is the young lady doing this?"

He added that he had since made a police report.

Mothership has reached out the the police for confirmation.

The missing mirror

The curve-edged mirror — which measures about half a metre in height — appears to be a popular photo prop.

Social media posts shared on Instagram reveal café visitors taking snapshots with and of the aesthetic decoration.

Photo from 33_pls/Instagram

Photo from The Coffee Code/Instagram

The café also posted an Instagram Story on Jun. 10 about the theft.

"When The Coffee Code's Mirror is too cute to resist, you can't help but steal it home," it deadpanned.

"Gonna miss you our little star."

Ling said he plans to replace the mirror, which was custom-made and has the café's name printed on it.

Hopefully, whoever took it is doing a whole lot of self-reflection.

Top image from @donggaebi/Instagram and The Coffee Code

