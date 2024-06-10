Back

Uggli Muffins' stall back to selling muffins due to 'overwhelming demand'

Some customers also told him that he "should have returned to baking muffins earlier".

Seri Mazliana | June 10, 2024, 07:21 PM

If you have been missing Uggli Muffins' classic baked offerings, you're in for a treat.

The hawker bakery, located at Toa Payoh West Market and Food Centre, has gone back to selling muffins again.

Baker-owner Anton Tan, 54, said he started selling them again from Jun. 6 due to overwhelming demand.

Limited quantity daily

Prior to the comeback, Tan confirmed that he was closing his stalls at Toa Payoh and Jalan Besar permanently in October 2023.

Tan said then he decided to cease operations as he could not find a successor to continue the business.

In March 2024, he then reopened the Toa Payoh stall, changed gears, and started selling crepes for three months.

In response to Mothership queries, Tan said he had tried to sell crepes, but "everyone kept asking for muffins and cookies" instead.

"I don’t know what else to do. Even if I sell something else, I am sure, everyone will still ask for the same things," he said.

Tan said he has shortened Uggli Muffins' operating hours and currently bakes a limited quantity of muffins daily.

He said he currently has someone helping out at the stall, but is also looking for additional manpower.

"We do not have a committed quantity but definitely much lesser than previously. We do not want to burn ourselves out again," he added.

The flavours vary each day except for a few classic flavours, such as chocolate and Oreo.

Prices range from S$1.60 to S$1.90 per piece.

Customers happy to see Uggli Muffins back

According to Tan, many customers were happy about the comeback.

He said that some even told him, "早就应该做回muffins了".

Translated to English, the Chinese words meant that he "should have returned to baking muffins earlier".

He added that there are also customers who messaged him and told him that they "dreamt of" Uggli Muffins' cookies.

Tan expressed his gratitude to the bakery's supporters.

"Your reassurance is my greatest consolation."

Welcomes collaborations for those in need

Tan also said he had gotten to know Singapore-based social enterprise iFood's CEO, Alvin Sabai.

iFood aims to provide job opportunities to vulnerable seniors, such as those with disabilities.

He added that Sabai has been giving Uggli Muffins' suggestions to improve its operations and has been "most inspirational".

Tan said: "Uggli Muffins, having received so much love and support all these years, would henceforth strive to join the social enterprise ecosystem to benefit more people in need."

He said it welcomes all meaningful collaborations with Uggli Muffins' and tap on its platform to help more vulnerable groups.

Uggli Muffins

Address: Block 127 Toa Payoh Lorong 1, Toa Payoh West Market & Food Centre, #02-34, S310127

Opening hours: 11am to 2pm daily, except Mondays and Thursdays

