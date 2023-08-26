Uggli Muffins closing down after Oct. 10, 2023

Uggli Muffins is closing down its two outlets in Toa Payoh and Jalan Besar after Oct. 10, 2023 — as no successor has been found.

News of the impending closure was put up on Facebook by a hawker centre patron.

A sign on the wall at the Toa Payoh stall read:

Uggli Muffins will stop operation after Oct. 10, 2023 until a successor is found.

Go big or go home

The second-generation owner, Anton Tan, 53, confirmed with Mothership over the phone that his plan is to shut down the business.

When asked to elaborate about this business decision, he explained: "We have reached a stage where either we go big, open more outlets — or we go home, close everything."

"I can now understand the saying: '人在江湖 身不由己'."

Translated to English, the Chinese saying roughly means, "You have to adapt according to the environment you’re in."

Tan also said it is not an easy decision to give up Uggli Muffins, adding that he has been in this business for 18 years, having taken over from his parents.

Looking for buyer of business

The otherwise jovial owner added that what he is planning to do is not a rash decision.

He has been actively putting out calls for someone else to take over his business since May 2023 and has had prospective buyers express interest, but nothing concrete has materialised so far.

He is looking to either sell the business whole, or have a successor take over one outlet first to learn the ropes of the trade, with Tan mentoring and assisting with the handover process.

The first option would see an investor with a substantial amount of money bring the business to the next level in Singapore and overseas, while the second option would see at least an individual with the hunger to succeed take over.

Retiring?

Tan himself was taciturn about his plans post-Uggli Muffins.

When asked if he is retiring, he replied, "Your company looking for pantry boy?"

He then said he was not sure what his next step would be.

However, in an in-depth interview with Mothership in June 2023, Tan had said then he wanted to expand his horizons and not be "trapped in your little hole" and be "out of touch" due to the limiting nature of his hawker environment, which he has been constantly exposed to.

In his typical self-deprecating manner, he also explained with a laugh back then: "And most importantly, I'm single. I don't know what the hell I'm working so hard for."

In the meantime, Tan said a goodbye sale, which he called a "sayonara sale", will be held.

Background

Uggli Muffins sprung out of Bliss Haven Restaurant — a zi char hawker stall started in 1969 — when it began selling baked goods in 2006.

The "ugly" term came about as the stall specialises in delicious crispy muffins that do not look appealing.

Other baked goods on offer include pineapple tarts and mooncakes.

Interested in being the successor to take over Uggli Muffins? Anton Tan can be reached at 98779020.