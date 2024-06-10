S'pore banks launch S$4 million programme to give back to community, aim to help 10,000 households

The Association of Banks in Singapore (ABS) has launched a S$4 million programme to give back to the community, through initiatives such as grocery giveaways, beach clean-ups, and an anti-scam campaign.

It aims to help 10,000 households over two years.

The launch was held at the HomeTeamsNS Khatib community marketplace on Jun. 8.

Minister of State for Home Affairs and National Development Faishal Ibrahim attended as the guest of honour, and CEOs of ABS's member banks and volunteers were in attendance too.

In total, 50 member banks and about 6,000 bank staff volunteers and partners will be supporting the programme.

Giveaway for home essentials

To anchor the launch of the programme, one-day pop-up community marketplaces were set up to distribute home essentials to those in need.

These were set up at 22 locations in Singapore, including community clubs and schools in heartland areas such as Bedok, Clementi, Woodlands and Toa Payoh.

Each location had stations stocked with various goods, where beneficiary households could “shop” for home essentials with a budget of S$80.

Meal delivery for needy and beach clean ups

A meal delivery service will also be organised to help individuals and households who are unable to cook for themselves.

Staff volunteers from 20 banks will work with 10 community partners to deliver meals to beneficiaries across Singapore throughout the year.

Beach clean-ups will also be held at locations such as East Coast Park and Changi Beach Park.

This year’s clean-up will be held in the second half of 2024, with a second clean-up planned in 2025.

Anti-scam campaign

ABS will also be running a new anti-scam campaign over the span of two years.

Members of the public were previously invited to design a mascot for the campaign, in a competition with a top prize of $10,000.

The mascot will be featured in various media and educational materials, to help Singaporeans develop a habit of stopping and checking before clicking on apps or web links.

It will also appear as a costumed character for anti-scam skits to be rolled out at 120 schools in Singapore, as well as shopping malls and other public areas.

Submissions for the competition were closed on May 31, and the winners will be announced on Jun. 18.

Piyush Gupta, CEO of DBS Bank and Chairman of ABS, noted at the launch event that the programme "embodies the spirit of unity and commitment" within the banking sector to "support and uplift our community".

He added:

"Our goals are to address the immediate needs of the less privileged, foster environmental awareness among our members, and raise digital safety awareness for the public at a time when scams are becoming increasingly sophisticated. It is heartwarming to have the opportunity to showcase the unity and social responsibility of our member banks."

Top image from Association of Banks in Singapore