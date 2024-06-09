Back

Acres wildlife rescue hotline no longer 24/7 due to lack of funding

From Jun. 15, 2024, the hotline will only be manned from 7am to 1am daily.

Ruth Chai | June 09, 2024, 05:59 PM

The Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (Acres) will no longer operate their Wildlife Rescue Hotline for 24 hours daily.

"For the past decade, our 24-hour Wildlife Rescue Hotline has been vital in saving the lives of countless animals. Our dedicated staff work hard and tirelessly to rescue and give injured wild animals a second chance," said ACRES in a post on Facebook.

However, due to a lack of funding and an increase in the number of wild animals that it rescues and rehabilitates, Acres said it is no longer able to man the rescue hotline around the clock.

Moving forward, during the unmanned hours, the Acres wildlife rescue hotline will provide automated guidance via WhatsApp for situations that are possible to be handled by untrained persons.

They will also provide alternative means for animals who require urgent rescue.

Acres added that they will review the model periodically as they are in the midst of fundraising and engaging more staff.

They currently accept donations via their website.

