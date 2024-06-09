Springleaf Prata Place introduces all-day prata buffet at S$9.90 per pax

[email protected]. Do you know of an F&B place that should be featured on Mothership? Tell us more at

Springleaf Prata Place has introduced an all-day prata buffet at S$9.90 per pax.

The buffet is only available at Margaret Drive Rainbow Centre and Pasir Panjang outlets.

It will be available from now till Jun. 30, 2024.

Here's what's available on the menu:

You can choose a maximum of two pratas per round and sharing is not allowed.

The buffet duration is 90 minutes.

You can have unlimited rounds of prata until the time is up.

However, food wastage will be charged at S$5 per 100 grams.

Details

Icon @ Pasir Panjang: 218 Pasir Panjang Road, #01-03, Singapore 118579

Opening hours: 8am to 10pm, daily

Seeds Cafe (Rainbow Centre): 501 Margaret Drive Singapore 149306

Opening hours: 4pm to 11pm, Mondays to Fridays

Top images via @springleafprataplace on Instagram.