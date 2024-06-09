Back

Springleaf Prata Place introduces all-day prata buffet at S$9.90 per pax

Only at two outlets until Jun. 30.

Yeo Gi-Anne | June 09, 2024, 04:33 PM

Events

Do you know of an F&B place that should be featured on Mothership? Tell us more at [email protected].

Springleaf Prata Place has introduced an all-day prata buffet at S$9.90 per pax.

The buffet is only available at Margaret Drive Rainbow Centre and Pasir Panjang outlets.

It will be available from now till Jun. 30, 2024.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Springleaf Prata Place (@springleafprataplace)

Here's what's available on the menu:

Image via @springleafprataplace on Instagram.

You can choose a maximum of two pratas per round and sharing is not allowed.

The buffet duration is 90 minutes.

You can have unlimited rounds of prata until the time is up.

However, food wastage will be charged at S$5 per 100 grams.

Details

Icon @ Pasir Panjang: 218 Pasir Panjang Road, #01-03, Singapore 118579

Opening hours: 8am to 10pm, daily

Seeds Cafe (Rainbow Centre): 501 Margaret Drive Singapore 149306

Opening hours: 4pm to 11pm, Mondays to Fridays

Top images via @springleafprataplace on Instagram.

Man, 34, reportedly S'porean, arrested in Thailand for selling e-cigarette liquid mixed with drugs

He was found to be in possesson of 90 pots of electronic cigarette liquid mixed with methamphetamine and ketamine.

June 09, 2024, 04:04 PM

Israel rescues 4 hostages, Hamas claims over 210 Palestinians killed

The operation happened amidst calls for Israel and Hamas to accept a ceasefire deal backed by the U.S. to secure the peaceful release of all hostages.

June 09, 2024, 03:34 PM

Mercedes crashes into Honda at Alexandra Road traffic junction, man, 41 & woman, 71, injured

A 31-year-old male car driver is assisting with investigations.

June 09, 2024, 01:26 PM

Kids’ handmade poster for S’pore-South Korea match deemed too large, forced to throw it away

KASM and FAS said the staff adhered to rules based on international guidelines.

June 09, 2024, 12:23 PM

'Out-of-control' car rams into 3 cars at Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park carpark, driver, 89 & passenger, 90, injured

One of the car's brakes reportedly failed.

June 09, 2024, 10:37 AM

S'pore police looking into conduct of group that delivered letters to MHA

The group said they were students and alumni from Institutes of Higher Learning in Singapore.

June 09, 2024, 09:49 AM

Australian woman in Sydney food court confused by man who reserved table with notepad

Note to self: Do not chope seats in Australia.

June 09, 2024, 04:19 AM

S'porean motorcyclist, 31, dies after bike collides with car making U-turn along Second Link

He was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene.

June 08, 2024, 09:29 PM

5-room flat in Bukit Merah sold for S$1.588 million, joint-most expensive resale HDB in S'pore

Good location.

June 08, 2024, 08:32 PM

Trailer driver, 35, arrested after 3-vehicle accident near Tuas checkpoint

Two motorcyclists were conveyed conscious to the hospital.

June 08, 2024, 06:11 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.