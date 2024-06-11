Injured SQ321 passengers to each get at least S$13,500 compensation, all airfares fully refunded

Passengers who sustained minor injuries from the severe turbulence onboard Singapore Airlines flight SQ321 were offered compensation of $10,000 (S$13,530) on Jun. 10, 2024.

Meanwhile, those who sustained more serious injuries from the incident were invited to discuss a compensation offer to meet their specific circumstances, said Singapore Airlines (SIA) in a Jun. 11 Facebook post.

The airline said it invited such passengers to discuss the matter "when they feel well and ready to do so".

Passengers medically assessed as having sustained serious injuries, requiring long-term medical care and requesting financial assistance were offered an advance payment of $25,000 (S$33,824) to address their immediate needs.

"This will be part of the final compensation that these passengers will receive," said SIA.

SIA also promised its "full support and assistance" to passengers and apologised to all passengers for the "traumatic experience".

Other compensation

In addition to the compensation above, SIA will also provide a full refund of the airfare to all passengers travelling on SQ321, including those who did not suffer any injuries.

All passengers will also receive delay compensation in accordance with the relevant European Union or United Kingdom regulations.

SIA added:

"We provided all passengers with S$1,000 each to meet their immediate expenses upon departure from Bangkok. SIA has also been covering the medical expenses of the injured passengers, and arranged for their family members and loved ones to fly up to Bangkok where requested."

SIA 'committed to supporting affected passengers'

SIA stated that all affected passengers should have received their offers of compensation via email, along with the information on how they may proceed with their claims.

Passengers with inquiries or who require further assistance can contact SIA.

