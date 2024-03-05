Back

TEL MRT stations from Tanjong Rhu to Bayshore to start service on Jun. 23

More new stations.

Ilyda Chua | March 05, 2024, 05:27 PM

Seven MRT stations along the Thomson-East Coast line will start operations on Jun. 23, said Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat during the Committee of Supply debates on Mar. 5, 2024.

The stations are Tanjong Rhu, Katong Park, Tanjong Katong, Marine Parade, Marine Terrace, Siglap, and Bayshore.

This will mark the fourth stage of the TEL and improve connectivity for residents staying in the Marine Parade and East Coast.

Testing completed

In December 2023, the Land Transport Authority said the stations had been "substantially completed" and would be undergoing testing.

Preparation for service include operational time-table runs, contingency plans, and incident management exercises, Lam Sheau Kai, president of SMRT Trains, told Mothership.

As of now, TEL4 is going through "rigorous testing" and will open to the public on Jun. 23, Chee said.

There will also be a preview on Jun. 21, during which commuters can enjoy free rides.

Once complete, the TEL will create about 1,500 jobs, Lam added.

Other stations in the pipeline

Outside of the seven new stations, Chee reiterated plans to extend the North-East line with the opening of Punggol Coast station by the end of the year.

Meanwhile, Hume station along the Downtown Line is on track to open next year.

Bedok South, Sungei Bedok, and Xilin stations are expected to open in 2026.

And finally, LTA will close the loop of the Circle Line in 2026 with three new stations: Keppel, Cantonment, and Prince Edward.

"Altogether, these expansion efforts up to 2026 will add 16 stations to our rail networks," Chee said.

He added that this will benefit 90,000 households across the East, North-East, and Central areas, and bring Singapore closer to its target of eight in 10 households beind within a 10-minute walk of a train station by the 2030s.

Top image from SMRT/Facebook

