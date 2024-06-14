S'pore mum, 26, brought kids, aged 2 & 3, to supermarket to steal milk powder, gets fine

A Singaporean mother was fined S$3,500 on Jun. 13 for bringing her two toddlers to a supermarket to steal milk powder using their stroller.

Lorraine Chan Chu Yi, 26, pleaded guilty to two counts of theft, with a third charge taken into consideration, CNA reported.

She took her two children, aged two and three at the time, to a Sheng Siong supermarket in Bukit Batok on Jun. 4, 2023.

She placed two cans of Enfamil milk powder worth a total of S$270.70 in the stroller and did not pay for them.

Another time

Three days later, Chan went to Giant hypermarket at the IMM Building.

She was with her husband, Lim Soon Leong, 26.

The couple took three storage boxes at the supermarket and placed 12 cans of Enfamil milk powder worth S$1,565.40 inside.

They then picked up other groceries.

At the self-service payment kiosk, the concealed milk powder cans were not scanned and they paid for the other items before leaving undetected.

Lim sold all 12 cans to a buyer on Carousell for S$1,170.

The thefts were discovered during stock checks.

Police reports were made.

Chan made full restitution and the milk powder was not recovered.

The husband was sentenced to 11 months' jail in May 2024 for the milk powder theft, as well as other offences, including cheating.

The prosecution sought a punishment that did not include jail time for Chan.

Chan was represented by a lawyer from the Public Defender's Office.

The lawyer noted that the woman's husband instigated the thefts, and Chan agreed that he was the mastermind.

The lawyer added that the crimes were committed out of desperation and not greed.

Chan paid her fine in full.

Top photo via Google Maps