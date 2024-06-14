Vietnamese woman walks naked in Philippines airport after being asked to pay overstaying fines

A Vietnamese woman decided to walk around naked at an airport in the Philippines in a fit over visa issues on Jun. 8, 2024.

According to the Manila Times, the woman had reportedly stripped off her clothes and walked around naked in the departure area of Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 after refusing to pay fines for overstaying in the country.

She was scheduled to take a Cebu Pacific flight out to Ho Chi Minh City.

Alarmed onlookers

The naked lady caused alarm to both passengers and staff, and the latter requested for assistance from airport officials.

The Airport Police Department (APD), Cebu Pacific ground personnel, and protocol staff worked together to "control the woman" and helped her prepare for her flight, Manila Times reported.

She was also taken to the NAIA Terminal 3 medical clinic.

An immigration officer described her as "psychologically incapacitated" and she was prevented from leaving the country.

She was later granted permission to leave the country on Jun. 9, 2024.

Top photo from Manila Ninoy Aquino International Airport/Facebook