Good class bungalow in S'pore listed for S$83 million

A Good Class Bungalow in Victoria Park in Bukit Timah area was listed for sale for S$83 million on Jun. 6.

It sits on a 31,471 sq ft plot of land.

The 12,852 sq ft house is located along Victoria Park Close.

According to real estate firm CBRE's website, the house has six bedrooms, an entertainment room, and a dining hall that can accommodate up to 20.

Additionally, it boasts a powder room and six parking lots, with additional parking space for another four cars.

Seller is reportedly son of tycoon CK Tang

Bloomberg reported that the current owner of the property is Tang Wee Kit, the son of the late entrepreneur Tang Choon Keng, better known as CK Tang.

The elder Tang is famous for establishing the iconic Tangs department store in 1958.

Tangs continues to operate today along Orchard Road, with a second store at VivoCity.

According to a report by Forbes, the younger Tang chairs Tang Holdings, a private investment and property firm.

He also owns various properties, such as the Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel and the Gianurn Building on River Valley Road.

