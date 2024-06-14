Back

Fire breaks out at Genting Skyworlds in M’sia, visitors evacuated

Oh dear.

Ilyda Chua | June 14, 2024, 06:45 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

UPDATE on Jun. 14 at 7:55pm: This article has been updated with a public statement by Resorts World Genting.

A fire broke out at Genting Skyworlds Theme Park on Jun. 14 at around 4:50pm.

Videos and photos shared by Mothership readers showed plumes of grey smoke and a blazing fire near Hotel First World.

Video from Mothership reader Aaron.

Photo from Mothership reader Chris.

Security personnel and park staff were seen evacuating the parkgoers and could be heard saying: "Sorry, please exit first."

The reason for the fire was not immediately clear.

Explosions heard

A Mothership reader, who wanted to be known only as Keith, said that he had been on a ride when he heard the sound of multiple "loud explosions".

He then saw smoke.

"After the ride, the staff evacuated us out [of the theme park]," he said.

Police vehicles could also be seen in the park's vicinity, as crowds of visitors evacuated.

GIF via video by Mothership reader Aaron.

As of 6pm, the evacuation area had been cleared and the situation seemed well managed, Keith said.

However, according to another Mothership reader, who gave his name as Chris, the fire had yet to be extinguished as of 6:29pm.

It appeared to be contained within one building, though:

Photo via Mothership reader Chris.

In a statement uploaded the same day, Resorts World Genting confirmed that the fire took place and that they are responding to it.

The fire only affected the SkyAvenue building and other buildings within the resort remain unaffected, it said.

"Evacuation was carried immediately to ensure members of the public are out of harm's way. Our fire units responded promptly to extinguish the fire.

We continue to monitor the situation and will provide updates as the situation progresses."

Top image from Mothership reader and Chris

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.