Fire breaks out at Genting Skyworlds in M’sia, visitors evacuated

UPDATE on Jun. 14 at 7:55pm: This article has been updated with a public statement by Resorts World Genting.

A fire broke out at Genting Skyworlds Theme Park on Jun. 14 at around 4:50pm.

Videos and photos shared by Mothership readers showed plumes of grey smoke and a blazing fire near Hotel First World.

Security personnel and park staff were seen evacuating the parkgoers and could be heard saying: "Sorry, please exit first."

The reason for the fire was not immediately clear.

Explosions heard

A Mothership reader, who wanted to be known only as Keith, said that he had been on a ride when he heard the sound of multiple "loud explosions".

He then saw smoke.

"After the ride, the staff evacuated us out [of the theme park]," he said.

Police vehicles could also be seen in the park's vicinity, as crowds of visitors evacuated.

As of 6pm, the evacuation area had been cleared and the situation seemed well managed, Keith said.

However, according to another Mothership reader, who gave his name as Chris, the fire had yet to be extinguished as of 6:29pm.

It appeared to be contained within one building, though:

In a statement uploaded the same day, Resorts World Genting confirmed that the fire took place and that they are responding to it.

The fire only affected the SkyAvenue building and other buildings within the resort remain unaffected, it said.