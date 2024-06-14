K-pop group TXT to perform in S'pore on Sep. 7

K-pop boy group Tomorrow X Together, better known as TXT, will be returning to Singapore as part of their "Act: Promise" Asia tour.

The concert will be happening on Sep. 7 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

More details will be announced at a later date.

About the tour

Besides Singapore, the five-member group is scheduled to play in other Asian countries such as Macau, Jakarta, and Taipei.

The group was last here in Singapore on Apr. 1, 2023, for their "Act: Sweet Mirage" tour.

Top photos from TXT's Instagram