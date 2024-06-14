Back

K-pop group TXT to perform in S'pore on Sep. 7

I'll see you there TXT.

Yeo Gi-Anne | June 14, 2024, 05:36 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

K-pop boy group Tomorrow X Together, better known as TXT, will be returning to Singapore as part of their "Act: Promise" Asia tour.

The concert will be happening on Sep. 7 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Live Nation SG (@livenationsg)

More details will be announced at a later date.

About the tour

Besides Singapore, the five-member group is scheduled to play in other Asian countries such as Macau, Jakarta, and Taipei.

The group was last here in Singapore on Apr. 1, 2023, for their "Act: Sweet Mirage" tour.

Top photos from TXT's Instagram

S'pore Poly alumni return to school for pre-wedding shoot, get cheers from juniors

School pride.

June 14, 2024, 05:16 PM

Conor McGregor out of UFC 303 due to injury, fight with Chandler off

The long-awaited return of Conor McGregor will not come to pass.

June 14, 2024, 04:40 PM

Food delivery rider can't find River Valley condo entrance, leaves food on grass patch outside condo

"Pick it yourself."

June 14, 2024, 04:12 PM

S'pore man, 53, hits & restrains son, then-11, with chain in toilet for contacting mum

He left the boy alone in the toilet for hours on end.

June 14, 2024, 03:19 PM

Qatar Airways plane on tarmac for 3 hours amidst heat wave with no air con, passengers felt faint, some took off clothes

The airlines has since apologised.

June 14, 2024, 03:13 PM

Heavy traffic expected at Woodlands & Tuas checkpoints for Hari Raya Haji long weekend, over 510,000 travellers cleared on Jun. 13

Ready for the long weekend.

June 14, 2024, 02:47 PM

ICA finds 2 vacuum-sealed packets of cannabis in parcel sent from overseas

The parcel was falsely declared as a travel case.

June 14, 2024, 02:44 PM

HDB launching S$300 per month PPHS voucher for those renting while waiting for BTOs on Jul. 1

For those renting on the open market.

June 14, 2024, 02:27 PM

Babymetal performing in S'pore on Aug. 20, 2024 at Capitol Theatre

Headbangeeeeerrrrr!!!!!!!

June 14, 2024, 12:45 PM

2 S'poreans, charged with trafficking 58.6kg of ecstasy in M'sia, handed over to CNB for drug offences in S'pore

They were immediately arrested upon returning to Singapore.

June 14, 2024, 12:39 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.