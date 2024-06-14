ICA finds 2 vacuum-sealed packets of cannabis in parcel sent from overseas

An attempt to sneak cannabis into Singapore was foiled by Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers on May 11, said ICA in a Jun. 13 Facebook post.

Anomalies were noticed in the scanned images of a parcel from overseas.

When ICA officers inspected the parcel, they uncovered two vacuum-sealed packets of vegetable substances.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the substance was cannabis.

The parcel was falsely declared as a travel case.

The case has been referred to the Central Narcotics Bureau for further investigations.

ICA said it is an offence for a person to import controlled drugs into Singapore, or export them from here.

In January 2022, a similar attempt to smuggle cannabis into Singapore was foiled by ICA.

A 24-year-old Singaporean woman had attempted to bring 7g of cannabis and cannabis products in a parcel falsely declared as cosmetic products. She was arrested on the same day.

Top image via ICA Facebook.