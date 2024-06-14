Back

ICA finds 2 vacuum-sealed packets of cannabis in parcel sent from overseas

The parcel was falsely declared as a travel case.

Amber Tay | June 14, 2024, 02:44 PM

An attempt to sneak cannabis into Singapore was foiled by Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers on May 11, said ICA in a Jun. 13 Facebook post.

Anomalies were noticed in the scanned images of a parcel from overseas.

When ICA officers inspected the parcel, they uncovered two vacuum-sealed packets of vegetable substances.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the substance was cannabis.

The parcel was falsely declared as a travel case.

The case has been referred to the Central Narcotics Bureau for further investigations.

ICA said it is an offence for a person to import controlled drugs into Singapore, or export them from here.

In January 2022, a similar attempt to smuggle cannabis into Singapore was foiled by ICA.

A 24-year-old Singaporean woman had attempted to bring 7g of cannabis and cannabis products in a parcel falsely declared as cosmetic products. She was arrested on the same day.

