S'pore man, 66, arrested for allegedly burning 5 bicycles along Dakota HDB corridor

A 66-year-old man in Singapore was arrested on Jun. 12 after he allegedly burned down five bicycles parked along a corridor at a Dakota HDB block on Jun. 10.

He will be charged on Jun. 13 for his suspected involvement in a case of mischief by fire with intent to cause damage to property.

Five bicycles along the corridor burnt

In a news release on Jun. 13, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said that they had been alerted to a case of fire on Jun. 10 at 8:58am at Cassia Crescent.

Five stationary bicycles along the common corridor on the fourth floor had been burnt.

Police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) previously told Mothership that about 50 people were evacuated.

The man was identified via police ground investigations conducted by officers from the Bedok Police Division on Jun. 12 and was later arrested on the same day.

He had been taken to Singapore General Hospital (SGH) conscious and treated for smoke inhalation following the fire.

A lighter used to set the fire was seized as a case exhibit.

The man will be charged in court on Jun. 13 for the offence of mischief by fire with intent to cause damage under Section 435 of the Penal Code 1871.

If found guilty, he may face up to seven years in jail and a fine.

