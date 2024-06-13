Back

Pasir Ris Mall opens with over 150 shops

Once again, East side best side.

Yeo Gi-Anne | June 13, 2024, 07:07 PM

Easties will now have a new mall to shop at.

Located in the heart of Pasir Ris, the new four-storey Pasir Ris Mall will officially open on Jul. 22, 2024.

That being said, those curious to check it out can pop by to check it out — though they should probably note that about half the stores are still boarded up.

Pasir Ris Mall

The mall is closest to (no surprise) Pasir Ris station on both the East-West and Cross Island lines.

Image via Pasir Ris Mall on Facebook.

To promote eco-friendly commuting, the mall has bicycle parking lots and shower facilities for cyclists in the mall's basement floor.

Shops

The mall has over 150 shops, with multiple retail and dining options that one can choose from.

Here are some of the brands that are (or will be) opening there:

  • Cold Storage

  • Decathlon

  • Fullerton Health

  • Genki Sushi

  • Guzman Y Gomez

  • Uniqlo

Here's a look at the mall's interior:

Photo by Livia Soh.

Photo by Livia Soh.

Photo by Livia Soh.

Photo by Livia Soh.

Photo by Livia Soh.

Photo by Livia Soh.

Other retail brands available include:

  • Challenger

  • Dorra Slimming

  • Guardian

  • Have Fun Karaoke

For the full list of shops, you can refer to the mall's directory here.

Pasir Ris Mall

Address: 7 Pasir Ris Central, Singapore 519612

Opening hours: 6am to 12am, daily

Top images by Livia Soh

