M'sia's Ipoh Town Kopitiam opens at Jewel Changi Airport

Ipoh Town Kopitiam, an eatery specialising in Ipoh's old-school delights, has opened its first Singapore outlet at Jewel Changi Airport's basement.
It was founded by two sisters from Ipoh.
The eatery's interior has the design of an old-school coffee shop and seats about 70 pax.
Here's what's on its menu:
Here's what we tried:
Ipoh Choy Kee Egg Tarts (S$2.40++ each)
These egg tarts are part of a collaboration with Ipoh's Choy Kee Bakery.
It is the first time these egg tarts have ventured out of Ipoh and onto our shores.
Fragrant Curry Toast with Soft-Boiled Eggs (S$4.90++)
Toasts served with two soft-boiled eggs, drizzled in curry.
Nasi Ayam Goreng Berempah (S$11.90++)
The fried chicken was well-marinated and juicy. Yum.
Ipoh Premium Chicken Scallop Hor Fun (S$17.90++)
A warm bowl of Ipoh Hor Fun topped with prawns and scallops.
Fried Char Siew Bao (3 pieces for S$6.90++)
Char siew bao but fried.
The char siew filling was sweet and went well with the crispy fried outer layer.
Golden Lava Bao (S$6.90++)
Buns with warm and oozy salted egg yolk filling.
There was a welcome tinge of sweetness in the liu sha, and was one of our favourites.
Rendang Pie (S$3.50++)
Steamed Dimsum
We tried the Dan Gui Siew Mai (S$6.90++) and Steamed Beancurd Skin Roll (S$4.90++).
Ipoh "Overjoy" White Coffee (from S$3.50++)
Ipoh white coffee in both hot (S$3.50++) and cold (S$4.90++) versions.
The coffee was smooth and light.
Milo Dinosaur (S$4.90++)
Your classic childhood drink.
Opening Promotion
To celebrate its opening, Ipoh Town Kopitiam will be offering one-for-one Choy Kee Egg Tarts on Jun. 22 and 23, 2024.
Details
Address: Jewel Changi Airport #B1-299, 78 Airport Boulevard, Singapore 819666
Opening hours: 11am to 10pm, daily
This was a media preview at Ipoh Town Kopitiam.
Top images via Yeo Gi-Anne and Livia Soh.
