M'sia's Ipoh Town Kopitiam opens at Jewel Changi Airport

A taste of Ipoh.

Yeo Gi-Anne | June 13, 2024, 05:44 PM

Ipoh Town Kopitiam, an eatery specialising in Ipoh's old-school delights, has opened its first Singapore outlet at Jewel Changi Airport's basement.

It was founded by two sisters from Ipoh.

Photo by Yeo Gi-Anne.

The eatery's interior has the design of an old-school coffee shop and seats about 70 pax.

Photo by Yeo Gi-Anne.

Photo by Yeo Gi-Anne.

Here's what's on its menu:

Photo by Ipoh Town Kopitiam.

Photo by Ipoh Town Kopitiam.

Photo by Ipoh Town Kopitiam.

Photo by Ipoh Town Kopitiam.

Here's what we tried:

Ipoh Choy Kee Egg Tarts (S$2.40++ each)

Photo by Yeo Gi-Anne.

Photo by Livia Soh.

These egg tarts are part of a collaboration with Ipoh's Choy Kee Bakery.

It is the first time these egg tarts have ventured out of Ipoh and onto our shores.

Fragrant Curry Toast with Soft-Boiled Eggs (S$4.90++)

Photo by Yeo Gi-Anne.

Photo by Livia Soh.

Toasts served with two soft-boiled eggs, drizzled in curry.

Nasi Ayam Goreng Berempah (S$11.90++)

Photo by Yeo Gi-Anne.

Photo by Livia Soh.

The fried chicken was well-marinated and juicy. Yum.

Ipoh Premium Chicken Scallop Hor Fun (S$17.90++)

Photo by Livia Soh.

A warm bowl of Ipoh Hor Fun topped with prawns and scallops.

Fried Char Siew Bao (3 pieces for S$6.90++)

Photo by Livia Soh.

Photo by Livia Soh.

Char siew bao but fried.

The char siew filling was sweet and went well with the crispy fried outer layer.

Golden Lava Bao (S$6.90++)

Photo by Yeo Gi-Anne.

Photo by Livia Soh.

Buns with warm and oozy salted egg yolk filling.

There was a welcome tinge of sweetness in the liu sha, and was one of our favourites.

Rendang Pie (S$3.50++)

Photo by Livia Soh.

Photo by Livia Soh.

Steamed Dimsum

Photo by Yeo Gi-Anne.

We tried the Dan Gui Siew Mai (S$6.90++) and Steamed Beancurd Skin Roll (S$4.90++).

Ipoh "Overjoy" White Coffee (from S$3.50++)

Photo via Ipoh Town Kopitiam.

Photo by Livia Soh.

Ipoh white coffee in both hot (S$3.50++) and cold (S$4.90++) versions.

The coffee was smooth and light.

Milo Dinosaur (S$4.90++)

Photo via Ipoh Town Kopitiam.

Your classic childhood drink.

Opening Promotion

To celebrate its opening, Ipoh Town Kopitiam will be offering one-for-one Choy Kee Egg Tarts on Jun. 22 and 23, 2024.

Photo by Ipoh Town Kopitiam.

Details

Address: Jewel Changi Airport #B1-299, 78 Airport Boulevard, Singapore 819666

Opening hours: 11am to 10pm, daily

This was a media preview at Ipoh Town Kopitiam.

Top images via Yeo Gi-Anne and Livia Soh. 

