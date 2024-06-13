M'sia's Ipoh Town Kopitiam opens at Jewel Changi Airport

[email protected]. Do you know of an F&B place that should be featured on Mothership? Tell us more at

Ipoh Town Kopitiam, an eatery specialising in Ipoh's old-school delights, has opened its first Singapore outlet at Jewel Changi Airport's basement.

It was founded by two sisters from Ipoh.

The eatery's interior has the design of an old-school coffee shop and seats about 70 pax.

Here's what's on its menu:

Here's what we tried:

Ipoh Choy Kee Egg Tarts (S$2.40++ each)

These egg tarts are part of a collaboration with Ipoh's Choy Kee Bakery.

It is the first time these egg tarts have ventured out of Ipoh and onto our shores.

Fragrant Curry Toast with Soft-Boiled Eggs (S$4.90++)

Toasts served with two soft-boiled eggs, drizzled in curry.

Nasi Ayam Goreng Berempah (S$11.90++)

The fried chicken was well-marinated and juicy. Yum.

Ipoh Premium Chicken Scallop Hor Fun (S$17.90++)

A warm bowl of Ipoh Hor Fun topped with prawns and scallops.

Fried Char Siew Bao (3 pieces for S$6.90++)

Char siew bao but fried.

The char siew filling was sweet and went well with the crispy fried outer layer.

Golden Lava Bao (S$6.90++)

Buns with warm and oozy salted egg yolk filling.

There was a welcome tinge of sweetness in the liu sha, and was one of our favourites.

Rendang Pie (S$3.50++)

Steamed Dimsum

We tried the Dan Gui Siew Mai (S$6.90++) and Steamed Beancurd Skin Roll (S$4.90++).

Ipoh "Overjoy" White Coffee (from S$3.50++)

Ipoh white coffee in both hot (S$3.50++) and cold (S$4.90++) versions.

The coffee was smooth and light.

Milo Dinosaur (S$4.90++)

Your classic childhood drink.

Opening Promotion

To celebrate its opening, Ipoh Town Kopitiam will be offering one-for-one Choy Kee Egg Tarts on Jun. 22 and 23, 2024.

Details

Address: Jewel Changi Airport #B1-299, 78 Airport Boulevard, Singapore 819666

Opening hours: 11am to 10pm, daily

This was a media preview at Ipoh Town Kopitiam.

Top images via Yeo Gi-Anne and Livia Soh.