FairPrice selling M'sia durians for S$1.95 each over 2 weekends

Wahoo.

Ruth Chai | June 13, 2024, 12:56 PM

FairPrice's Annual Durian Fair is returning on Jun. 14, featuring durians for as low as S$1.95.

From 9am each day, customers will be able to purchase durians for S$1.95 each.

The durians, from Malaysia, weigh in at 600g to 800g each.

The promotion will only be available at two outlets for the following dates:

  • FairPrice 212 Bedok North Street 1 from Jun. 14 to Jun. 16

  • FairPrice Kangkar Mall from Jun. 21 to Jun. 23

The promotion is also limited to the first 300 customers daily with a maximum purchase of two durians per customer.

Other varieties on sale

Other durian varieties like Musang Wang, King Of King and Red Prawn will still be available at over 98 stores islandwide.

The durians will be chilled and vacuum-sealed for freshness, which also makes them "public transport-friendly", according to FairPrice.

