Man, 46, seen in video he put up dismantling Boon Lay car park gantry barrier, to be charged with mischief & theft

He had supposedly kept the barrier in his own shop.

Matthias Ang | June 13, 2024, 10:23 AM

A 46-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly stealing a car park gantry barrier and causing damage to a building management’s wheel clamps along Buroh Street.

Allegedly kept car park gantry barrier within his shop

According to a press release by the Singapore Police Force (SPF), preliminary investigations revealed that the man had allegedly removed the building’s car park gantry barrier arms and kept them in his shop premises within the building.

He had also supposedly used a metal cutter to damage two wheel-clamps, approximately valued at S$500.

The man also purportedly posted videos of his acts on social media.

His identity was established by officers from the Jurong Police Division through ground enquiries on Jun. 12, 2024, and he was arrested within the same day.

He has been scheduled to be charged in court on Jun. 13 for the offences of theft and mischief.

The offence of theft carries an imprisonment term of up to three years, a fine, or both.

As for the offence of mischief, it carries an imprisonment term of up to two years, a fine, or both.

Top screenshots via nothingatall8888/TikTok

