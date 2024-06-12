S'pore sprint queen Shanti Pereira, 27 & ex-sprinter Tan Zong Yang, 30, engaged

Singapore national sprinter Shanti Pereira is engaged.

Tan Zong Yang, a 30-year-old former national sprinter who is now a lawyer, popped the question on Jun. 9 while the lovebirds were in Stockholm, Sweden.

Together for three years

In an Instagram post on Jun. 12, Pereira, 27, said: "Cheers to your 30th, three years together, and to the rest of our lives!!!!!!!!"

Tan also shared the news on his Instagram, posting the video documenting the proposal in front of the Drottningholm Palace.

In the clip, he was seen holding her hand before getting down on his knee and proposing, to which Pereira excitedly said yes.

The proposal was recorded and photographed by fellow national athlete Timothy Yee and Singapore blogger Hailey Teo.

Pereira is currently in Europe to prepare for the upcoming Paris Olympics in July.

Top photos via Shanti Pereira/Instagram & Tan Zong Yang/Instagram