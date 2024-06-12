US president Joe Biden's son found guilty of lying about drug use to purchase gun

U.S. President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, was found guilty by a Delaware federal court of three criminal gun charges after lying about his drug use to illegally purchase a gun,

According to U.S. media, the jury reached their verdict after roughly three hours of deliberation on Tuesday (Jun. 11).

This is the first time a child of a sitting U.S. President was convicted of crimes, according to Bloomberg and CNBC,

Claimed he wasn't an active drug user

Biden, 54, was found guilty of violating federal gun laws for claiming that he wasn't an active drug user when he bought a Colt Cobra Special revolver at a Delaware gun store in October 2018.

Biden, who has admitted to being a cocaine and alcohol addict, had pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

He claimed he was recovering from drug addiction at the time of the purchase and was, hence, not being deceitful on the gun application form, according to BBC.

Could face up to 25 years in prison

Two of Biden's charges were related to lying about drug use on a federal background check. The third charge was for possessing a firearm while addicted to or using drugs.

Biden could face up to 25 years in prison for his crime, though it is unlikely for him to receive the maximum sentence if he were to be sent to prison.

The judge did not set a sentencing date but said that it would usually be within 120 days following a verdict.

The gun case is the first of the two criminal trials Biden faces.

His second criminal trial is related to the violation of tax laws, which is scheduled for September.

"I will accept the outcome of this case": Joe Biden

Following the verdict, Joe Biden said he was proud of his son for his efforts in battling his addictions.

Prior to the trial, the president said he would respect the jury's decision in the case and would not pardon his son if convicted.

"I will accept the outcome of this case and will continue to respect the judicial process as Hunter considers an appeal," said the older Biden, as quoted by BBC.

Politically sensitive period

Biden's conviction came at a politically sensitive period as his father runs for re-election in November.

Biden will run against his predecessor, Donald Trump, for the top office in the U.S. 2024 presidential election.

Trump, 77, is also facing legal woes.

On May 30, Trump was convicted in his New York hush money trial. The 77-year-old former U.S. President was found guilty of all 34 felony counts of falsifying business records related to a case of payment to an adult film star.

Trump faces three other pending criminal cases on top of his hush money case.

Trump is still expected to remain as the Republican party's candidate and run in the presidential election in November.

The impact of Biden and Trump's cases on the November election remains to be seen.

"Grateful for the love and support"

Following the sentencing, the younger Biden said that he was "more grateful for the love and support" of his family than being "disappointed by the outcome" of the trial, reported CNN.

His lawyer, Abbe Lowell, said they would "vigorously pursue all the legal challenges available".

