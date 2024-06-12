Back

Thai girl, 14, in ICU after allegedly chugging alcohol for S$37 as challenge by man

The legal drinking age in Thailand is 20.

Julia Yee | June 12, 2024, 03:51 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A 13-year-old girl in Thailand blacked out after guzzling alcohol from a bottle.

She and a male friend the same age were reportedly offered 1,000 baht (S$37) by a grown man to do so.

The act landed the girl in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), while the boy ended up heavily intoxicated.

For a challenge

Her relative told Thaiger that the girl — known as A — frequented a temple near her house to gather money from the monks.

This was supposedly meant to support the 13 family members she lived with, including elderly individuals, young children, and disabled persons.

On Jun. 9, A and her friend encountered the man in the area.

According to witnesses, he promised them the reward of cash — all they had to do was down half a bottle of alcohol.

A video of the incident showed the two teens drinking from the bottle while being cheered on by a group of men.

Image via iNN News

The legal age for alcohol consumption in Thailand is 20.

Parent demands justice

The girl managed to complete the challenge, but lost consciousness soon after.

She was rushed to a hospital and ended up in critical condition at the ICU. Her friend was left in a heavily inebriated state.

The boy’s mother urged the culprit who got the teens involved in the incident to take responsibility, reported Thaiger.

An investigating officer declared they'd summon everyone in the video to the police station for questioning.

Their charges and punishment depend on the severity of A's condition.

Top image via iNN News

Chonky leopard in China zoo, resembling Disney character, fails to lose weight

Officer Clawhauser, is that you?

June 12, 2024, 03:50 PM

NEL to open later at 8am on 4 Sundays to integrate new Punggol Coast station to existing MRT network

Connecting buses will be available.

June 12, 2024, 02:51 PM

'Johor doesn't belong to M'sia': Johor crown prince wants federal govt to treat state as 'partner'

Johor currently receives about S$401 million out of the S$14 billion it raises in tax revenue.

June 12, 2024, 02:32 PM

Chinese football fans transfer money to S'pore keeper Hassan Sunny's nasi padang stall for 'helping' China advance in World Cup

Hassan was also regarded as "the King of Football of the people" with a 10/10 rating.

June 12, 2024, 01:50 PM

M’sia boy, 17, dies in violent motorcycle crash that severed his leg

He died instantly.

June 12, 2024, 01:40 PM

K-pop star Rain performing at Waterbomb S'pore on Aug. 24

Make it rain.

June 12, 2024, 12:00 PM

'How To Make Millions Before Grandma Dies' the highest-grossing Thai movie in S'pore with over S$1.7 million at box office

Bring your tissues.

June 12, 2024, 11:41 AM

TikTok's 'Kudasai Girl' arrives in S'pore, changes meet-&-greet location again for 'more space'

In Palawan Green.

June 12, 2024, 11:37 AM

Australia beats Palestine 5-0 in last World Cup qualifier match in Perth

Both teams are through to the next phase regardless of the outcome of Tuesday's match.

June 12, 2024, 11:27 AM

'Crazy Rich Asians' series to launch on HBO

That's crazy.

June 12, 2024, 11:11 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.