'Crazy Rich Asians' series to launch on HBO

That's crazy.

Amber Tay | June 12, 2024, 11:11 AM

"Crazy Rich Asians" will be getting a television series on HBO Max.

JB Perrette, CEO of global streaming and games at Warner Bros. Discovery, and Casey Bloys, chairman and CEO of HBO and Max content, revealed during an interview with Variety.

Further details about the series were not mentioned.

Talks of a sequel

Based on Kevin Kwan's book of the same name, the movie set in Singapore became the highest-grossing romantic comedy film in a decade when it was released in October 2018.

Ever since the film's release, there have been talks of a highly anticipated sequel.

Even though there were multiple setbacks, production for the sequel was reportedly back on track.

Earlier reports said the sequel will be based on Kwan's second book in the series, "China Rich Girlfriend".

    More upcoming series on HBO Max

    In the interview with Variety, Perette and Bloys also teased a number of series Max has installed for its audience, including a "Dune" prequel, a third season of "Euphoria", a prequel for Stephen King’s “It", and the previously revealed "Harry Potter" series.

    Bloys added:

    "There are other properties like “The Conjuring,” which is a big movie franchise that we’re developing into a series, as well as “Crazy Rich Asians.” We’re developing in DC, the “Green Lantern” property, as a series as well."

