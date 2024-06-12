Back

Korean DJ Peggy Gou spinning at Marquee S'pore on Jul. 19, tickets from S$30

Dunzi dunzi.

Lee Wei Lin | June 12, 2024, 11:05 AM

Events

South Korean DJ Peggy Gou will be spinning at Marquee Singapore on Friday, Jul. 19.

This marks her return to the iconic club about a year after she made her Marquee debut in June 2023.

Gou has played at events all over the world, including the annual music festival Coachella.

Tickets

Tickets can be purchased online, and are priced at:

  • S$100 for a general admission ticket, which includes one drink voucher

  • S$300 for expedited entry, and includes two drink vouchers

Tickets will also be available at the door on the night itself, subject to availability:

  • S$120 for a general admission ticket, which includes one drink voucher

  • S$300 for expedited entry, and includes two drink vouchers

  • S$30 for student tickets, which does not include any drink vouchers

The event is only open to those aged 18 and above.

Apart from Gou, here are the other international acts who will be spinning at Marquee in the coming weeks:

  • Danny Avila: Jun. 15

  • Psy.P: Jun. 22

  • Ben Nicky: Jul. 13

