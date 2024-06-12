Bus & 2 cars crash near Suntec City, 2 bus passengers, 35 & 30, injured

Two female passengers in Singapore suffered minor injuries after an accident involving a bus and two cars near Suntec City on Jun. 11.

The accident occurred at the intersection of Nicoll Highway and Bras Basah Road at around 4:20pm.

Two cars collided, bus mounted kerb

In a video shared on Facebook on Jun. 12 showing the aftermath of the accident, a single-deck bus could be seen mounting a pavement and facing oncoming traffic near a traffic light along the Nicoll Highway stretch.

The video also showed a black car and a white car which had collided.

The white car appeared to have crashed into the rear part on the left side of the black car.

The front parts of both cars were badly damaged, and debris was scattered on the ground.

Investigations ongoing

In response to Mothership queries, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said that police were alerted to the accident along Nicoll Highway towards Bras Basah Road at 4:20pm.

SPF confirmed that two female bus passengers, aged 30 and 35, suffered minor injuries but had declined to be taken to the hospital.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that they were alerted at around 4:25pm, but its assistance was not required.

Police investigations are ongoing.

