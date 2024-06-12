S’poreans can now represent their districts & compete in new community-level sports games

Growing up in Pasir Ris, I recall watching people gather at the basketball court below my house all the time.

Funnily, there were two different groups, one at each end of the court.

The difference? One was a bunch of teenagers, while the other was a group of slightly older young adults.

Even when I moved to Marsiling, this community still remains in my neighbourhood, albeit with a different group of people.

Alas, it stopped, but not for the best reasons.

But the good news?

The People’s Association (PA) is working with Sport Singapore (SportSG) to bring back community-level sports competitions.

If I may… It’s time to gather your kakis.

Community Championship

Called Community Championship, these inter-GRC sports competitions are part of Pesta Sukan (Festival of Sports).

Organised by PA Community Sports Networks (CSNs), the competitions aim to bring weekend warriors, amateurs, semi-professionals, and the highly-competent together.

From now till July 2024, the Community Championship will focus on five sports that are popular with family, friends and neighbours, before concluding with the Pesta Sukan Community Challenge in July and August.

All five sports have a relatively low barrier to entry, but are frequently seen being played recreationally by some who give it their all.

They are also sports that are played with widely available equipment:

Badminton

Basketball

Football

Pickleball

Table tennis

Avengers unite

Are you curious how good you really are if you were to compete against others with similar skills and who possibly are wondering the same?

Well, the catch with the games is that you are only as strong as your weakest link and that teamwork makes the dream work.

In the Community Championship, the sports are played in team format to promote values of collaboration and unity.

From now till July, residents can form teams to participate in the sports competitions organised by their respective GRCs.

Teams representing the GRC should be made up of at least two-third of residents residing in the same GRC.

And this is not just a male-dominated competition.

Sports with lower contact risk, such as badminton, pickleball and table tennis, will feature a mixed category where teams must have at least one female player.

It is also not just for the young, but open to the young at heart.

There will also be a Masters category (badminton, football and table tennis) for players above the age of 40.

It’s go time

The Community Championship will be organised by all 17 GRCs at community venues such as community clubs and ActiveSG sport centres.

Here is the Community Championship competition schedule:

The top two teams from every GRC for each sport will progress to the Pesta Sukan Community Challenge to determine the best team in Singapore.

Find out more about the Community Championship here.

