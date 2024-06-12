Back

2 S'porean men, 36 & 49, could face death penalty in Johor for allegedly trafficking 58.6kg of ecstasy

They may face the death penalty or life imprisonment if found guilty.

Seri Mazliana | June 12, 2024, 06:31 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Two Singaporean men have been charged in the Magistrate's Court in Johor, Malaysia for allegedly trafficking 58.6kg of MDMA, a type of ecstasy drug, in May 2024.

According to Malaysia English-language newspaper Malay Mail, Tan Xiao Wei, 49, and Ee Chong Kiat, 36, were charged with trafficking the drugs at Taman Horizon Hills in the Iskandar Puteri city within Johor at 10:30pm on May 29.

If convicted, they could be sentenced to death.

Other charges

Tan was also handed six charges of trafficking and possession of drugs weighing 13.82 kg.

Four of the charges related to his alleged distribution of around 13g of MDMA and methamphetamine, while the other two charges were for allegedly possessing 680g of ketamine and nimetazepam.

The alleged offences also occurred on May 29, at a condominium unit at Jalan Mutiara 7, Taman Perindustrian Plentong at 6:35pm, reported Malay Mail.

Ee was also charged with two other offences, including trafficking about 74g of MDMA and possessing 26.4g of ketamine. This allegedly occurred on May 29 in a Taman Molek apartment at 3:40pm.

The charges were read to the men in Mandarin by a court interpreter.

May face death penalty or life imprisonment

The case has been set for mention on Aug. 14, according to The Star.

The Star reported that police in Malaysia had announced on Jun. 1 they had dismantled an international drug syndicate.

Then, the police reportedly announced the arrest of 12 foreigners and two Malaysians, including a 49-year-old foreigner, the syndicate's mastermind.

Tan and Ee were represented by lawyer Nur Afiqah Hambali.

Due to the seriousness of the alleged offences, they were also not offered bail.

If found guilty of trafficking, they may face the death penalty or life imprisonment with a minimum of 15 strokes of the cane under Section 39B(1)(a) of Malaysia's Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

If found guilty of the possession charges, they may be sentenced to a maximum of five years' jail or fined up to RM100,000 (S$28,700), or both.

Top photos via Google Maps & Canva

Tanuki Raw has free-flow gyozas with any regular-priced drink at CBD outlet

Only one outlet.

June 13, 2024, 12:31 AM

S'pore goalie Hassan Sunny's nasi padang stall sells out early as Chinese fans flock to thank him

Hassan's save kept China's World Cup dreams alive.

June 12, 2024, 09:53 PM

S'pore sprint queen Shanti Pereira, 27 & ex-sprinter Tan Zong Yang, 30, engaged

Congrats.

June 12, 2024, 09:37 PM

Bus & 2 cars crash near Suntec City, 2 bus passengers, 35 & 30, injured

Investigations are ongoing.

June 12, 2024, 09:21 PM

PM Wong makes introductory visits to Brunei & M'sia, reaffirms bilateral relationships

PM Wong said that his focus, having just assumed his role, is to focus on human relationships.

June 12, 2024, 08:08 PM

MHA & MSF to step up efforts to tackle illegal & problem gambling for Euro 2024 from Jun. 14-Jul. 14

The police will step up enforcement against illegal gambling.

June 12, 2024, 07:33 PM

S'pore driver, 62, who punched another man in road rage incident, gets 10 days' jail

middle fingers were pointed.

June 12, 2024, 07:18 PM

S’poreans can now represent their districts & compete in new community-level sports games

Game on.

June 12, 2024, 06:59 PM

US president Joe Biden's son found guilty of lying about drug use to purchase gun

He could face up to 25 years in prison for his crime.

June 12, 2024, 06:52 PM

Diner pulls off armbar on sex shop owner in Sim Lim Square fight

Likely the first recorded instance of a successful armbar attempt in a public fight in Singapore.

June 12, 2024, 06:38 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.