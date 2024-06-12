MHA & MSF to step up efforts to tackle illegal & problem gambling for Euro 2024 from Jun. 14-Jul. 14

The authorities will step up efforts against illegal gambling and problem gambling during the upcoming European Football Championship 2024, which will be held from Jun. 14 to Jul. 14.

The Gambling Control Act (GCA) prohibits gambling activities in Singapore which are not licensed or exempted and Singapore Pools is the only licensed operator in Singapore.

Under the Gambling Control Act (GCA), anyone who conducts illegal gambling shall be liable on conviction for a fine of up to S$500,000 and imprisonment of up to seven years, said the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) in a joint press release on Jun. 12.

Repeat offenders may be fined up to S$700,000 and imprisoned up to 10 years.

Those who choose to gamble with an illegal gambling operator may be convicted with a fine of up to S$10,000, a maximum of six months' jail, or both.

Police to take tough enforcement action against illegal gambling

The police will also take tough enforcement action against illegal gambling, which includes those who assist gambling syndicates.

In 2023, more than 300 raids against illegal gambling activities were conducted, and more than 450 people were arrested.

The police worked with stakeholders to terminate phone numbers that advertised illegal gambling activities and close bank accounts involved in the same.

More than 3,400 illegal gambling websites, over 260 bank accounts and more than S$36 million in payments linked to illegal remote gambling services were also blocked by the Gambling Regulatory Authority.

The authorities said they take a firm stance against illegal gambling because it does not come with social safeguards like expenditure limits and responsible gambling measures.

Warns against problem gambling

During this period, the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG) and National Crime Prevention Council (NCPC) will also strengthen public education efforts on illegal gambling and problem gambling to caution the public about the harms of excessive football betting.

Sim Gim Guan, Chairman of NCPG, said: “It is easy to get carried away with the placement of bets amidst the excitement of games. We urge everyone to exercise personal responsibility and encourage family members, neighbours and friends to

keep a lookout for those who may be affected by problem gambling.”

Those seeking help may call the National Problem Gambling Helpline at 1800-6-668-668 or use the webchat at www.ncpg.org.sg.

