Back

MHA & MSF to step up efforts to tackle illegal & problem gambling for Euro 2024 from Jun. 14-Jul. 14

The police will step up enforcement against illegal gambling.

Amber Tay | June 12, 2024, 07:33 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

The authorities will step up efforts against illegal gambling and problem gambling during the upcoming European Football Championship 2024, which will be held from Jun. 14 to Jul. 14.

The Gambling Control Act (GCA) prohibits gambling activities in Singapore which are not licensed or exempted and Singapore Pools is the only licensed operator in Singapore.

Under the Gambling Control Act (GCA), anyone who conducts illegal gambling shall be liable on conviction for a fine of up to S$500,000 and imprisonment of up to seven years, said the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) in a joint press release on Jun. 12.

Repeat offenders may be fined up to S$700,000 and imprisoned up to 10 years.

Those who choose to gamble with an illegal gambling operator may be convicted with a fine of up to S$10,000, a maximum of six months' jail, or both.

Police to take tough enforcement action against illegal gambling

The police will also take tough enforcement action against illegal gambling, which includes those who assist gambling syndicates.

In 2023, more than 300 raids against illegal gambling activities were conducted, and more than 450 people were arrested.

The police worked with stakeholders to terminate phone numbers that advertised illegal gambling activities and close bank accounts involved in the same.

More than 3,400 illegal gambling websites, over 260 bank accounts and more than S$36 million in payments linked to illegal remote gambling services were also blocked by the Gambling Regulatory Authority.

The authorities said they take a firm stance against illegal gambling because it does not come with social safeguards like expenditure limits and responsible gambling measures.

Warns against problem gambling

During this period, the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG) and National Crime Prevention Council (NCPC) will also strengthen public education efforts on illegal gambling and problem gambling to caution the public about the harms of excessive football betting.

Sim Gim Guan, Chairman of NCPG, said: “It is easy to get carried away with the placement of bets amidst the excitement of games. We urge everyone to exercise personal responsibility and encourage family members, neighbours and friends to

keep a lookout for those who may be affected by problem gambling.”

Those seeking help may call the National Problem Gambling Helpline at 1800-6-668-668 or use the webchat at www.ncpg.org.sg.

Top image via @EURO2024/X

S'pore driver, 62, who punched another man in road rage incident, gets 10 days' jail

middle fingers were pointed.

June 12, 2024, 07:18 PM

S’poreans can now represent their districts & compete in new community-level sports games

Game on.

June 12, 2024, 06:59 PM

US president Joe Biden's son found guilty of lying about drug use to purchase gun

He could face up to 25 years in prison for his crime.

June 12, 2024, 06:52 PM

Diner pulls off armbar on sex shop owner in Sim Lim Square fight

Likely the first recorded instance of a successful armbar attempt in a public fight in Singapore.

June 12, 2024, 06:38 PM

2 S'porean men, 36 & 49, could face death penalty in Johor for allegedly trafficking 58.6kg of ecstasy

They may face the death penalty or life imprisonment if found guilty.

June 12, 2024, 06:31 PM

BTS fans celebrate as Jin completes military service, first in boyband to do so

The South Korean Army loses Jin, and his very own Army gets him back.

June 12, 2024, 06:26 PM

Siberian husky in Thailand, scalded by abusive owner, gives birth to 3 puppies

She was punished with hot water for reportedly eating her former owner's snacks.

June 12, 2024, 05:59 PM

I tried Coffee Bean’s 5 new Nespresso-compatible capsules as a non-coffee drinker

Plot twist: I might start drinking coffee now.

June 12, 2024, 05:59 PM

Man, 24, arrested for alleged snatch theft of S$800 gold chain from woman, 65, in Little India

He was arrested within 1 hour

June 12, 2024, 05:25 PM

Here's what you can get at KFC S'pore's fried chicken buffet from Jul. 3-5, 2024

Only at selected outlets.

June 12, 2024, 05:05 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.