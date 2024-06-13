Back

Catholics from M'sia & Brunei can now apply for Pope Francis' S'pore mass tickets

They can find out how to register for the tickets by contacting their Diocesan offices.

Winnie Li | June 13, 2024, 12:46 PM

Catholics from Malaysia and Brunei can now apply for limited tickets to Pope Francis' upcoming Papal Mass in Singapore, which will be celebrated on Sep. 12, 2024.

They can find out how to register for these tickets by contacting their Diocesan offices, and each diocese will have the discretion to determine how it allocates the tickets, said the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Singapore on Jun. 12.

Dioceses that were given tickets include the Archdiocese of Kuala Lumpur, the Diocese of Malacca-Johor, and the Apostolic Vicariate of Brunei, amongst others.

According to the Archdiocese of Singapore, the Papal Mass tickets are "free of charge, named, and non-transferable", just like those given to Catholics in Singapore.

Tickets will not be issued through ticketing representatives, travel companies, or private organisations, whether local or overseas.

Tickets also avaliable for selected countries under FABC

The Archdiocese of Singapore also added that arrangements are currently being made to provide a limited number of tickets to countries within the Federation of Asian Bishop's Conferences (FABC).

These countries will not include Indonesia and Timor Leste, as Pope Francis will be visiting the two countries in September 2024.

A 2022 directory on FABC's website shows that countries under the federation included Thailand, India, Japan, and Korea, amongst others.

Further details of the arrangement will be released on the Archdiocese of Singapore's website once they become available.

Things to note

Overseas visitors who are keen to attend the Papal Mass in Singapore are advised to make their travel and accommodation arrangements only after they have secured tickets to the event.

They could book their hotel through a list of discounted hotels on the Archdiocese of Singapore's website.

Neither the Church nor the Pope Francis Singapore 2024 Organising Committee receives any financial benefit from bookings made at any of these hotels, said the Archdiocese of Singapore.

Additionally, booking a hotel on the list does not guarantee a Papal Mass ticket, and the organising committee cannot be influenced to provide any additional tickets based on hotel bookings.

