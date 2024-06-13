Back

5,000 written warnings & 9 tickets given to S'pore diners for 'table littering' since Jun. 2023

Serious business.

Daniel Seow | June 13, 2024, 02:39 PM

If you still haven't been returning your used trays and crockery at hawker centres and coffeeshops, it's high time you did so.

Over 5,000 written warnings have been issued to diners flouting the rules since stricter enforcement on table littering in Singapore was implemented from Jun. 1, 2023.

Nine repeat offenders have also been issued tickets, with penalties including fines or getting charged in court.

These statistics were released in a media advisory from the National Environment Agency (NEA) and Singapore Food Agency (SFA) on Jun. 12.

Most diners are compliant

NEA and SFA noted that these offenders are a minority, and the majority of diners comply with the rules.

The authorities added that the average tray-and-crockery return rates (TCRR) at hawker centres improved to 93 per cent in April.

Before the start of table littering enforcement in August 2021, this was at 65 per cent.

Some hawker centres were lauded for achieving even better results, with Fernvale Hawker Centre & Market, Market Street Hawker Centre, and Chong Pang Market & Food Centre attaining an average TCRR of 99 per cent.

Coffeeshops and food courts have maintained an average return rate of 90 per cent since Dec 2022.

Making return points more visible, well-maintained

The authorities assured the public that enforcement will not be taken against those who are observed to be unable to clear their tables, such as the frail elderly, the less abled, or children.

"In such instances, family members or dining companions, if present, should help with the clearing of the tables," they said.

NEA, in partnership with stakeholders, will be making infrastructural adjustments so the return points will be more visible and accessible for diners.

This will include shifting less-used racks to more popular return points or making use of mobile trolleys as additional return points when required.

SFA is also working closely with operators to ensure that their premises have sufficient tray return facilities and cleaners to maintain the racks during peak periods.

Background

Enforcement for the clearing of used trays and crockery began at hawker centres on Sep. 1, 2021, and at coffeeshops and food courts on Jan. 1, 2022.

Initially, diners who failed to do so were advised by officers to follow the rules, and written warnings were issued to those who disregarded the advice.

From Jun. 1, 2023, the authorities stepped up enforcement on table littering.

First-time offenders will be issued with a written warning instead of an advisory, while repeat offenders will be slapped with fines or charged in court.

Enforcement officers will also ask for the particulars of diners who do not return their used trays and crockery.

One of the first diners to be taken to task under the stepped-up enforcement was an 80-year-old man.

He received a written warning for not returning his chopsticks, bowl and plate at a Chinatown food complex on Jun. 1, 2023.

