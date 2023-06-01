Man, 80, receives written warning for not returning chopsticks, bowl & plate at Chinatown food complex

Starting Jun. 1, 2023, the National Environment Agency (NEA) and Singapore Food Agency (SFA) enforcement officers can ask for the particulars of diners who do not return their used trays and crockery.

First-time offenders will be issued a written warning, and repeat offenders will be given a fine or charged in court.

One of the first people to receive such a warning on the first day of the enforcement step-up was an 80-year-old man.

Man claimed he didn't know where the tray return rack was

Shin Min Daily News reporters headed to Chinatown Complex Food Centre on Jun. 1, 2023, to observe NEA enforcement officers at work.

They witnessed the 80-year-old man, surnamed Huang (transliteration), receive a written warning from the officers for not clearing his crockery after eating.

Huang told the reporters he usually ate around Ang Mo Kio and would return used trays and utensils after eating.

However, he decided to eat at the food centre that day as he had gone for a medical examination nearby.

Huang claimed he did not see where the tray return rack was and saw used trays and utensils left behind by other patrons on the tables.

He said he didn't expect an enforcement officer to appear as soon as he stood up.

The warning ticket

Huang received a warning for being a first-time offender.

His warning ticket stated his offence as: "YOU DID LEAVE BEHIND A BOWL, PLATE AND CHOPSTICKS AT THE PUBLIC DINING PLACE".

It also stated the place where he committed the offence, down to the table number.

A warning message was also appended to the ticket:

"After careful consideration of the facts of the case [as] disclosed by investigations, and with the concurrence from the Attorney-General's Chambers, you are [warned] to refrain from any criminal conduct. If you commit any offence in the future, the same leniency may not be shown against you."

After this incident, Huang said that he would avoid eating at the food centre again.

Most diners return their trays

One of the NEA enforcement officers told the reporters that most patrons return their used trays and crockery.

The officer also said they would observe diners who have finished eating and "communicate" with them if they did not return their trays.

In addition, the officers also wear body cameras which will be turned on if they approach diners.

Another NEA officer highlighted that if elderly patrons are unable to return the trays, the officers will alert the cleaners for assistance.

Clamping down on those who do not return their trays

In the joint press release by SFA and NEA, the two agencies shared that those who refuse to heed officers' advice to return their tray and crockery will be issued written warnings.

"The stepped-up enforcement on table littering from June 1 onwards aims to ensure that the good efforts of the majority who return their used trays and crockery, are not marred by the inconsiderate behaviour of the minority," the agencies stated.

They also pointed out that for those who cannot clear their tables, like frail elderly or less-abled or children, enforcement will not be taken against them.

Top photo via Shin Min Daily News and Google Maps