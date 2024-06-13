M'sia man allegedly with karate black belt shakes hands with taekwondo black belt shopkeeper

The supposed 13-year rivalry between a customer and a shopkeeper in Penang, Malaysia appears to have come to an amicable end.

For now.

The two men have apparently taken the route of peace by shaking hands and burying the hatchet.

Bury it

A photograph appeared on X on Jun. 12, 2024, showing the two men shaking hands and making peace:

The context of the photograph is not clear, but it appears to have been taken at a police station.

World of Buzz speculated that it might be the Seberang Jaya Police Station.

The two men were seen smiling and on friendly terms.

Both men could be seen holding pieces of paper, while behind them two police officers stood bearing witness.

Backstory

A video of the two men engaged in a one-sided fistfight, which ended with the customer being knocked out, was widely circulated on Jun. 5, 2024.

Malaysian media later revealed that the shopkeeper, who delivered multiple knockout blows, is in fact a taekwondo black belt holder.

A few days later on Jun. 10, the man who was knocked out uploaded a TikTok revealing that he was no amateur either and supposedly had a black belt in karate, but was drunk during the exchange.

"I, too, am a karate black belt. If I was steady, I would have destroyed him, okay? The Chinese man was a taekwondo black belt. Okay," he said in the video, despite sporting a black eye.

He also revealed that he had fought the shopkeeper 13 years ago and that the earlier fight had been reported and settled with the police.

He then came with receipts

The man's fighting words and claims of a black belt were largely met with scepticism online.

Some thought he was making it up out of pride.

However, a man who resembles the man who got knocked out was seen in a video, which first appeared on social media around Jun. 11, pulling off martial arts moves:

In it, he appeared to be showing off his karate chops in a white robe and a black belt.

This instigated commenters to call for a rematch between the two apparently high-level martial arts practitioners.

Hopes of a rematch are, however, dashed since both men have decided to settle their differences with a handshake instead.

Top photo from brgsjks/X & Ary Aery/Facebook.