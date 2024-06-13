Back

Tanuki Raw has free-flow gyozas with any regular-priced drink at CBD outlet

Only one outlet.

Yeo Gi-Anne | June 13, 2024, 12:31 AM

Events

Japanese restaurant Tanuki Raw is offering free-flow gyozas at its Cross Street Exchange outlet.

To enjoy having as many gyozas as you can eat, you need to order a cocktail, mocktail, beer, or wine.

This promotion is only available for dine-in on Mondays to Saturdays, from 5pm to 7pm, and is only valid for regular-priced drinks.

The outlet at Cross Street Exchange has both indoor and outdoor dining areas that seat 108 pax in total.

Photo by Yeo Gi-Anne.

Photo by Yeo Gi-Anne.

For the drinks, we had the Fizzy Peach and Watermelon Yuzu at S$11++ each.

Photo by Yeo Gi-Anne.

And here are what the gyozas looked like:

Photo by Yeo Gi-Anne.

Photo by Yeo Gi-Anne

The crispy gyozas were juicy and came with gyoza sauce.

Sharing is not allowed.

Details

Address: 181 South Bridge Road, Cross Street, #01-03 Exchange, Singapore 058743

Opening hours: Mondays to Saturdays, 11:30am to 10pm.

Free flow gyozas are only available from 5pm to 7pm

This was a media preview at Tanuki Raw.

Top images by Yeo Gi-Anne

