Tanuki Raw has free-flow gyozas with any regular-priced drink at CBD outlet

Japanese restaurant Tanuki Raw is offering free-flow gyozas at its Cross Street Exchange outlet.

To enjoy having as many gyozas as you can eat, you need to order a cocktail, mocktail, beer, or wine.

This promotion is only available for dine-in on Mondays to Saturdays, from 5pm to 7pm, and is only valid for regular-priced drinks.

The outlet at Cross Street Exchange has both indoor and outdoor dining areas that seat 108 pax in total.

For the drinks, we had the Fizzy Peach and Watermelon Yuzu at S$11++ each.

And here are what the gyozas looked like:

The crispy gyozas were juicy and came with gyoza sauce.

Sharing is not allowed.

Details

Address: 181 South Bridge Road, Cross Street, #01-03 Exchange, Singapore 058743

Opening hours: Mondays to Saturdays, 11:30am to 10pm.

Free flow gyozas are only available from 5pm to 7pm

This was a media preview at Tanuki Raw.

Top images by Yeo Gi-Anne