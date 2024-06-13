Back

Driver, 74, injured after car skidded onto pavement & crashed into Upper Thomson bus stop bollard

She wound up in the hospital.

Julia Yee | June 13, 2024, 04:11 PM

A 74-year-old woman was driving her car allegedly self-skidded, swerving into a pillar on the sidewalk near a bus stop.

The accident took place on Jun. 12 around 2:50pm, at Upper Thomson Road towards Lornie Road, according to Shin Min Daily News.

Debris left in wake

The car's impact with the pillar caused a loud crashing noise, which alerted passersby to the scene.

According to one witness' account, the collision sounded like something falling at a construction site.

The crash was hard enough that the car's airbags were deployed.

Image via Shin Min Daily News

A bollard was also uprooted.

Image via Shin Min Daily News

Sent to hospital

The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) were on the scene.

One photo showed the SCDF personnel clearing the debris left on the walkway, with one pillar lying on the grass patch nearby.

The elderly woman, though injured, was conscious when she was sent to the hospital.

Her car was towed away.

The police said that the car likely skidded before crashing and are currently investigating the case.

Top images via Shin Min Daily News and Xu Ying Quan

